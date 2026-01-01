Micah Parsons’ Reacts To Matt Eberflus Calling Out Cowboys For Trading Him to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys are famous for making shocking moves, but trading star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just before the 2025 season might have been their biggest move yet. The decision backfired quickly, as the Cowboys’ defense struggled to pressure quarterbacks throughout the year, finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks.

While owner Jerry Jones initially insisted the team would be better off without him, Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus recently admitted that losing an elite talent like Parsons completely changed the defense for the worse.

This honest admission from the coach caught Parsons’ attention, and the former Cowboys star couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.