brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Micah Parsons’ Reacts To Matt Eberflus Calling Out Cowboys For Trading Him to Packers

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 1, 2026 | 2:01 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Micah Parsons’ Reacts To Matt Eberflus Calling Out Cowboys For Trading Him to Packers

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 1, 2026 | 2:01 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Dallas Cowboys are famous for making shocking moves, but trading star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just before the 2025 season might have been their biggest move yet. The decision backfired quickly, as the Cowboys’ defense struggled to pressure quarterbacks throughout the year, finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While owner Jerry Jones initially insisted the team would be better off without him, Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus recently admitted that losing an elite talent like Parsons completely changed the defense for the worse. 

This honest admission from the coach caught Parsons’ attention, and the former Cowboys star couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved