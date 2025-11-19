Legendary Cowboys WR Confirms Stance on George Pickens & CeeDee Lamb’s Benching

The Dallas Cowboys‘ Monday night victory over the Las Vegas Raiders started with a surprise: star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were not on the field for the first offensive series. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer initially called it a coach’s decision for disciplinary reasons. But specifically, there was one person who was quite happy with the benching of the two star players. Legendary Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin weighed in, saying this wasn’t just about discipline; it was a sign of their close relationship.

“Let me tell you all I said all I care about. I don’t care about what happened. I only care that it happened and they were together. I would have hated it if it were Pickens missing that series or Lamb missing that series by themselves. Then I’m saying that’s a discipline problem. But when I see both of them missing, no dog, that’s a dude thing. That ain’t no discipline thing. That’s just my dude thing. And we were doing some dude things,” Irvin said on his YouTube channel.

Irvin has a different theory, suggesting that because both players were benched together, it was less about one person’s discipline and more about a simple, shared mistake between friends, what he called a “dude thing.” And he is more than happy that the two players were together rather than just one being disciplined. Seems like something that has to do with brother bonding!

However, team owner Jerry Jones‘s statement seemed to confirm the official story, hinting that the punishment was definitely for a rule break. Jones specifically mentioned “in-house issues” related to “meeting-type discipline,” strongly suggesting Lamb and Pickens were late for a team meeting or similar event. Though they decided to keep their lip tight when it came to stating the exact reason.

Regardless of the exact reason, the punishment was clearly minor, lasting only for the opening drive. The two receivers were back on the field right at the start of the second quarter, and they made up for lost time in a huge way!

George Pickens & CeeDee Lamb’s return allowed Coboys to dominate

The team put on a fantastic show against the Raiders, with their biggest stars proving unstoppable. Despite a slightly strange start to the game, the receiving duo of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb absolutely shredded the Raiders’ defence.

Pickens had a monster night, catching nine passes for a game-high 144 yards, including one touchdown score. Lamb was just as electric, snagging five passes for 66 yards and reaching the end zone for a touchdown of his own. Their temporary benching early in the game didn’t hurt their production at all. They went on to dominate.

Quarterback Dak Prescott played his best game in weeks. After struggling in his last two outings, Prescott looked sharp, completing an incredible 75.8 per cent of his throws for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

His performance earned him a nearly perfect 138.6 passer rating. The running game was solid too, with Javonte Williams setting a season high with 22 carries for 93 yards, contributing to the team’s total of 114 rushing yards.

The defence also got a boost. New players Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson made their first appearances after being added at the trade deadline. Key safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson were back in the lineup and healthy. Plus, DeMarvion Overshown and rookie Shavon Revel played their first snaps of the season after recovering from knee injuries.

Overall, the team simply overpowered the Raiders. They racked up 381 total yards compared to the Raiders’ 236. They were great on third downs (converting 40%) and scored on most of their chances close to the end zone (60%). They also controlled the ball for much of the game, holding possession for 33 minutes and 36 seconds.