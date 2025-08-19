Michael Irvin’s 5 Warnings to Cowboys After Preseason Mess vs Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys had only one direction to go after their sloppy preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Sadly, rather than rebounding, they appeared even more out of rhythm in their agonizing 31-13 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Coming up against former Dallas reserve Cooper Rush, the Cowboys had little to celebrate outside of two interceptions.

The Ravens set the pace, rotated the chains with ease, and determined the physicality on the line of scrimmage. Dallas, on the other hand, couldn’t get into a rhythm on either side of the line. The offense stuttered, the defense yielded yards on the ground, and overall, it created genuine concerns about whether this team has remedied its issues from last year.

Irvin calls out the Cowboys

Michael Irvin is never the one to mince words. He unloaded five stern warnings after Dallas struggled through their preseason game against the Ravens. His warning was blunt and clear: the Cowboys can’t afford to dismiss these losses as meaningless games. Rather, he contended, they reveal cracks that can widen into gaping holes once the bullets begin to fly in September.

First: He labeled the run defense a crisis, not an aberration, after backups Rasheen Ali and Diontae Johnson riddled them with more than 120 rushing yards. “If Ali and Johnson got together 120, Henry by himself going to get 300,” he warned. Second: He told Dak Prescott’s offense they will have to produce 35 points a game to make up for it, 28 or 30 won’t do the trick. Third: Irvin maintained preseason is more important for Dallas than it is for contenders such as the Eagles or Chiefs, because this team hasn’t established itself as belonging in that class.

via Imago OXNARD, CA – JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 walks on the field during the teamÕs training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024 in Oxnard, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 25 Cowboys Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240725211

Fourth: He reminded the fans that the Cowboys went into camp with two basic objectives —run and stop the run —and they’re blowing it at both. Fifth: He circled Week 3 as a make-or-break test, the time Dallas needs to demonstrate improvement or risk entering the season without confidence, identity, or answers. As he said, ”This game three has to give you some kind of inkling…we need to see something in week three to say oh okay I see how that’s coming together.”

Key concerns ahead of the regular season

The Cowboys’ play revealed some glaring problems that could carry over into the regular season. The play of the offense line was suspect, with breakdowns in protection leading to off-target throws and bogged-down drives. Turnovers remain a chronic plague on the quarterback room, and penalties are an infuriating annoyance for a team seeking to establish discipline.

In the linebacker corps, Damone Clark and Shemar James stood out defensively with 13 combined tackles and numerous impactful plays against the run. But then there was Joe Milton, the quarterback, looking lost, completing only nine of 18 attempts with a brutal pick. Wide receiver Jalen Cropper dropped a potential Milton best, ruining his own stock in the process. Running back Miles Sanders also missed an opportunity to shine, churning out only 15 yards on seven carries.

It wasn’t all bad. Cornerback Andrew Booth gave fans one of the few bright spots with a pick-six that reminded them why he was ever a high draft choice. Edge rusher James Houston also showed flashes off the edge. Harrying the Ravens’ backfield and establishing a possible role. But these glimpses in isolation don’t make up for the larger reality. Dallas still lacks cohesion, consistency, and depth at important positions.

If these issues persist through September, the Cowboys won’t merely struggle versus playoff-quality clubs; they’ll stumble against anyone. Irvin’s sense of urgency is not an exaggeration. It’s a sense of what this roster currently resembles.

A wake-up call before it’s too late

Ultimate message from Michael Irvin: Wake up, or 2025 is going to be no different from past seasons. The Cowboys cannot hang their hat on nostalgia or just talent. The NFL is a fast league, and if Dallas does not grow now, the teams that are hungrier and sharper will pass them.

Week 3 of the preseason provides a final opportunity to establish (rather, change) the tone. Dallas doesn’t require perfection, but they do require indicators that a run defense will stand its ground, an offense that can set the pace, and a team that appears to believe in itself. Irvin’s advice sounds stern, but they are based on reality. To the Cowboys, the clock has already begun ticking, and excuses won’t get the job done.