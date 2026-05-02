NFL Exec Addresses Doubts Over Caleb Downs’ Long-Term Cowboys Future

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, there was skepticism around former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. The question was whether teams would take him early based on his production or pass, given that safety is often viewed as a non-premium position. The Dallas Cowboys ultimately selected him at No. 11 overall, but the broader concern still lingers.

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Historically, teams have been less inclined to extend players at positions like safety once rookie deals expire. While Kyle Hamilton securing a four-year, $100 million deal before last season stands out, that has not always been the norm. Still, a league executive recently pushed back against that narrative. He addressed that this year’s draft suggested teams may be moving away from that traditional thinking.

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“The positional-value talk before the draft was interesting — teams said you can throw that out this year with the premium players playing non-premium positions,” the exec said, per The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “(Sonny) Styles, (Caleb) Downs, (Jeremiyah) Love all fit that.”

It is not difficult to see why that narrative existed before the draft. Free agency trends suggest safety is not typically treated as a premium position when it comes to large extensions. For a broader context, the league saw around 48 free-agent safeties in 2024, followed by over 40 in both the 2025 and 2026 cycles as well, per Spotrac.

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While there are exceptions like Hamilton, Kerby Joseph, Antoine Winfield Jr., and others who secured extensions with their original teams, it is more common for franchises to move on after rookie deals. Players like Xavier McKinney, Jessie Bates, Jevon Holland, and Camryn Bynum all reflect that pattern.

So the discussion is not about whether safeties are paid. In fact, it’s about whether teams that draft them are willing to commit long-term. That is where this year’s draft stands out. According to the executive, teams were more willing to invest early in players at non-premium positions.

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Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

The examples back that up. The last time a running back went in the top five was when the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley in 2018. Eight years later, Jeremiyah Love went top five to the Arizona Cardinals. At linebacker, the previous top-eight pick came in 2020 when the Cardinals drafted Isaiah Simmons. In 2026, the Washington Commanders took Sonny Styles at No. 7.

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At safety, the last top-12 selection before this year was Minkah Fitzpatrick going to the Miami Dolphins in 2018. Eight years later, the Cowboys used the 11th pick on Downs. That trend highlights how rare early investments at these positions have been, making 2026 a clear shift.

Downs enters the league with a strong résumé. The safety recorded 257 total tackles, 164 solo, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and six interceptions. In the process, he earned two unanimous All-American honors and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award in 2025.

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Whether he spends his entire career in Dallas or eventually follows the usual contract cycle is still uncertain. What is clear for now is that he has begun that journey on a rookie deal with the Cowboys.

Caleb Downs signs his rookie deal with the Cowboys

Cowboys, contracts, and controversy often go hand in hand. And it is not limited to extensions; rookie deals are part of it, too. The Cowboys have a reputation for delaying rookie signings, but this year has been different. On Friday, they agreed to terms with six of their seven picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, including Caleb Downs.

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The rest of the class to sign includes Jaishawn Barham (Round 3: $6.815 million), Drew Shelton (Round 4: $5.575 million), Devin Moore (Round 4: $5.569 million), LT Overton (Round 4: $5.169 million), and Anthony Smith (Round 7: $4.56 million). Downs, meanwhile, signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $28.9 million deal.

His contract carries an average annual value of roughly $7.23 million, along with an estimated $17.5 million signing bonus, per Spotrac. The total value is also about $2 million below what he might have earned had the Giants selected him at No. 10.

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Now, Downs steps into a defense, changing to coordinator Christian Parker, following a difficult 2025 season. He is expected to play a significant role in that reset. Especially after Dallas allowed 377 yards per game last year, the third-worst mark in the league.