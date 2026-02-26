NFL Insider Reveals Cowboys’ Offseason Strategy After Jerry Jones Makes Bold Statement

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys are heading in a new direction with the coaching changes.

Jerry Jones is talking big about spending, but the doubts continue to linger.

What they do with a few key roster moves will tell us a lot about their plans.

After years of fiscal restraint that have frustrated fans, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made a bold vow to finally break the bank, but an NFL insider suggests the team’s offseason strategy might not be the spending spree many expect. While the team has shifted to a younger coaching staff under Christian Parker, the true measure of this new era will be decided by the front office’s willingness to spend big.

“First of all, it’s Jerry’s budget, so there’s no ‘busting’ it; it’s whatever he decides,” NFL expert Ian Rapoport said, urging fans to wait and see. “I expect them to be active. I don’t know, are they gonna, like, spend like crazy? I don’t know. They’ve never really done it.”

According to a study by Jason Fitzgerald from Over the Cap, the Cowboys have spent the fewest in the past five seasons on outside-player acquisitions. A quick look at the numbers reveals that Jones’ team has spent just $54.75 million since the 2020 season, $20 million less than the Ravens, who are languishing in 31st place with $74.35 million in the same timeframe.

This low-spending approach puts Dallas in a small, undesirable club. While 27 other teams have spent over $100 million in the same period—with the Panthers leading the charge at a staggering $297 million, the Cowboys’ frugality stands in stark contrast to the rest of the league.

And that’s why Rapoport believes the Cowboys might stick to what they usually do: keeping their own stars and making smart trades. For example, they already gave a new contract to running back Javonte Williams and plan to keep star receiver George Pickens by using the franchise tag.

The Cowboys also have extra draft picks this year because they traded away Micah Parsons last season. This gives them more chances to find young talent or trade for a veteran player. If Jerry Jones is serious about winning, he will have to put his money where his mouth is when free agency starts in March.

Jerry Jones on the offseason trade strategy

Jerry Jones has a brand-new catchphrase for the Dallas Cowboys’ 2026 offseason: he is ready to “bust the budget.” After a disappointing 7-9-1 season, the Cowboys’ owner is feeling the pressure to win big while his core stars are in their prime.

“We want to get out of here and do better than we did this year,” said Jones while speaking to reporters last month. “[There’s] the incentive to, dare I say it, bust the budget to try to get something done now? Yes. Yes.”

Will McClay, the team’s Vice President of Player Personnel, recently shed some light on what this strategy actually looks like behind the scenes. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, McClay explained that while the new mindset is a bold shift, the team’s scouting process remains systematic.

McClay, who has been a staple in the Dallas front office since 2002, noted: “Even if you don’t have any money or you’re shopping with no budget, you at least have to be ready to window shop.

Fans remain skeptical, however, because they have heard similar promises before. In 2024, Jones famously claimed the team would go “all in,” yet Dallas ended up near the bottom of the league in spending. For comparison, the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks spent $101.5 million in guaranteed money in 2025, while the Cowboys spent a meager $23.4 million.

This year, the pressure is on Jones to prove that “busting the budget” is more than just a catchy slogan.

While the front office has begun talks with All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, the real test of this new philosophy will be how they leverage their two first-round picks to fix a defense that struggled mightily last season. Ultimately, fans are left wondering if ‘busting the budget’ will translate to meaningful roster upgrades or if it’s just another empty promise from the front office.