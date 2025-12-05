NFL Legend Leads Calls Against Officials After Jake Ferguson Punished for OPI vs Lions

A stunning officiating moment in the Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions showdown has ignited league-wide backlash. With Detroit leading 44–30, Jake Ferguson faced a controversial call for offensive pass interference on a crucial play, which left the Dallas sideline furious and fans stunned.

Brian Schottenheimer erupted at officials, while Dak Prescott pleaded his case to no avail as the Lions declined the penalty.

The reaction across the NFL was immediate and fierce. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe blasted the call: ”Not sure I’ve ever seen that called let alone in that situation. That’s some bulljive.”

Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish described the sideline chaos in real time, noting Schottenheimer was “hot” after the ruling.

”Brian Schottenheimer is hot on the #Cowboys sideline after pass interference is called against Jake Ferguson. Dak Prescott is also pleading his case to the officials, but to no avail. Dan Campbell declines the penalty, and Brandon Aubrey comes out to attempt the field goal,” he wrote on X.

Retired NFL DT Breiden Fehoko added, ”BRO WHAT IS THIS OFFICIATING??? Bro this is crazy man.”

And Pat McAfee summed up the growing frustration, stating, ”These refs are super dookie right now.”

The controversial call now looms large as Dallas fights in a game they might have already lost.

