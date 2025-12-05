brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

NFL Legend Leads Calls Against Officials After Jake Ferguson Punished for OPI vs Lions

BySamridhi

Dec 4, 2025 | 11:37 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

NFL Legend Leads Calls Against Officials After Jake Ferguson Punished for OPI vs Lions

BySamridhi

Dec 4, 2025 | 11:37 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

A stunning officiating moment in the Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions showdown has ignited league-wide backlash. With Detroit leading 44–30, Jake Ferguson faced a controversial call for offensive pass interference on a crucial play, which left the Dallas sideline furious and fans stunned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brian Schottenheimer erupted at officials, while Dak Prescott pleaded his case to no avail as the Lions declined the penalty.

The reaction across the NFL was immediate and fierce. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe blasted the call: ”Not sure I’ve ever seen that called let alone in that situation. That’s some bulljive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish described the sideline chaos in real time, noting Schottenheimer was “hot” after the ruling.

”Brian Schottenheimer is hot on the #Cowboys sideline after pass interference is called against Jake Ferguson. Dak Prescott is also pleading his case to the officials, but to no avail. Dan Campbell declines the penalty, and Brandon Aubrey comes out to attempt the field goal,” he wrote on X.

Retired NFL DT Breiden Fehoko added, ”BRO WHAT IS THIS OFFICIATING??? Bro this is crazy man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And Pat McAfee summed up the growing frustration, stating, ”These refs are super dookie right now.”

The controversial call now looms large as Dallas fights in a game they might have already lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved