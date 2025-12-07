NFL Makes Punishment Decision Against Cowboys on Chiefs’ Incident in Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys may have walked away with a 31–28 Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but Dallas’s safety didn’t escape the league’s attention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NFL has officially handed down its decision against Markquese Bell, hitting him with an $11,593 fine for unnecessary roughness. The punishment stems from the opening kickoff, where Bell pulled Chiefs returner Kevin Knowles to the ground by his facemask.

It was a dangerous play that surprisingly drew no flag during the game. Still, the league reviewed it, and the verdict is in. Bell’s wallet takes the hit, even after a Cowboys victory.