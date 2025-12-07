brand-logo
NFL Makes Punishment Decision Against Cowboys on Chiefs' Incident in Thanksgiving Game

Samridhi

Dec 6, 2025 | 7:56 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Dallas Cowboys may have walked away with a 31–28 Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but Dallas’s safety didn’t escape the league’s attention.

The NFL has officially handed down its decision against Markquese Bell, hitting him with an $11,593 fine for unnecessary roughness. The punishment stems from the opening kickoff, where Bell pulled Chiefs returner Kevin Knowles to the ground by his facemask.

It was a dangerous play that surprisingly drew no flag during the game. Still, the league reviewed it, and the verdict is in. Bell’s wallet takes the hit, even after a Cowboys victory.

