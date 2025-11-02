Respect Pours In for Jerry Jones’ Wife After Dak Prescott Presents Huge Honor

The Dallas Cowboys may be fighting inconsistency on the field. A 44-24 loss to the Denver Broncos dropped them to 3-4-1- but the fans did not bother much about that, as one heartwarming moment seemingly stole the show. While the team regroups, a major honor came for the wife of owner Jerry Jones, Eugenia Jones, and the moment came with a surprise twist.

Eugenia Jones received a prestigious honor as she was presented the Angel Award from the Farrah Fawcett Foundation for her long-time commitment to the Hope Lodge program of the American Cancer Society, and she has supported it for decades across Arkansas and Texas.

Her daughter Charlotte Jones announced in an emotional message, which she posted on Instagram: “Special night honoring MOM with the Angel Award from the @farrahfawcettfn for all of her love and dedication to Hope Lodge for decades from Arkansas to Texas! And what a special surprise to receive the award from Dak and Sarah Jane! Congratulations mom!!! We love you !”

The Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, and his fiancée, Sarah Jane, took to the stage to present her the award. Jones’ wife has long been respected for her grace and behind-the-scenes leadership within the Cowboys organization.

This is yet another addition to a long list of recognitions for Eugenia, who has given to her community and individuals in need through public and charitable work for decades. Before this, she had a career in pageantry. In 1960, she won Miss Arkansas USA, and she was also crowned as Arkansas Poultry Princess.

The Farrah Fawcett Foundation hosted the Angel Awards, the foundation recognizes those individuals who represent the late icon’s commitment to battling cancer.

Prescott made the moment all the more special, as he has some personal connection with this. His mother, back in 2013, died after battling cancer for a year. Earlier this season, Prescott even paid tribute to his mother. He wore the wrist tape throughout the game, “Happy Birthday Mom!”

He was accompanied by his wife, Sarah Jane. It has been a milestone-filled year for the couple: in May 2025, they welcomed their second child. An NFL season and Sarah Jane’s professional role with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits have not stopped this pair from continuing to be deeply committed to family and community.

As the Cowboys were celebrating the honor of Eugenia Jones, Dak Prescott made some comments about Jerry Jones with which many Cowboys fans took sides.

“I don’t know the full context of it, I do know a piece of it. But being a fan and you just hear that or read that, yeah, of course. … That can definitely be frustrating,” Prescott said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Maybe in those five minutes is what he was alluding to, and having a chance at a $100 billion opportunity, I think you might take five minutes as well to answer a call.” Prescott added that ownership decisions are out of the hands of the players, and there’s nothing they can do, so they must keep their focus on football.

Amid all this, the honor bestowed upon Jones’ wife collected love from the fans.

”Timeless beauty,” says Cowboys fans

The emotional moment quickly trended on social media. As one comment said: ”What a beautiful event!” just so simple, yet powerful, to explain in words the elegance and meaning behind this celebration. Another fan added, ”Special lady! Love her so much. Thank you for including us,” alluding to her long-standing connection with the Cowboys community.

Other fans pointed out her grace and dignity: ”The timeless beauty and elegance of Gene. Well deserved.” She represents poise and quiet influence, a respected figure within an organization that has an enormous public spotlight. A fan reflected on her work in cancer support programs and community causes throughout Texas and Arkansas, saying, “She is such a blessing in so many ways. Congratulations.”

Fans continued to praise Eugenia for her constant support in helping the community as much as she could.