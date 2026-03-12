Sarah Jane Ramos Reportedly Issued “Ultimatum” to Dak Prescott Before Wedding Cancellation

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos have officially called off their wedding just a month before the scheduled date. While the former couple has not publicly addressed the reasons behind the split and appears to be keeping things private, a recent report from Page Six has added another layer to the situation.

According to Page Six, Ramos reportedly gave Prescott an ultimatum before the relationship ultimately ended. The report claims she had a “serious conversation” with the Cowboys quarterback regarding his alleged “ongoing infidelity issues.”

For a broader context, Ramos was reportedly aware of Prescott’s alleged history of communicating with other women during their relationship. Despite that, she stayed with him for the sake of their family.

The couple shares two daughters together. Prescott and Ramos welcomed their first daughter, Margaret, a couple of years ago. Nearly ten months ago, they welcomed their second daughter, Aurora. However, things reportedly escalated during the couple’s joint bachelor and bachelorette trip to the Bahamas.

TMZ was the first to report that an incident during the Bahamas trip played a role in the cancellation of the lavish wedding. Page Six later added that Ramos allegedly discovered Prescott had been using incognito social media accounts to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and former flings.

After learning about it, Ramos confronted Prescott and eventually decided to call off the wedding. Before the cancellation, the ceremony had been scheduled for April 10, 2026, in Lake Como, Italy. The confrontation may also explain why Ramos shared photos from the Bahamas trip that did not include Prescott.

The former couple was first linked together in September 2023. Their relationship became one of the most talked-about storylines surrounding the Cowboys. After months of dating, they announced their engagement in October 2024. And while they were expected to get married in April 2026, the pair ultimately had to inform their guests that the wedding had been canceled.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos informed their guest of the wedding cancellation

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos announced their engagement more than a year ago. However, the tension within their relationship had reportedly been building behind the scenes for some time.

Eventually, those issues led to the cancellation of the wedding. And as that unfolded, both Ramos and Prescott informed their guests of the decision through an email.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we welcome your prayers,” the email read, per TMZ.

Following the cancellation, PEOPLE spoke with one of Ramos’s representatives about the situation. According to the representative, Ramos and Prescott are “both heartbroken that they’re not getting married.”

And while some reports have pointed to Prescott’s alleged ongoing infidelity issues as the primary reason behind the split, Ramos’s representative pushed back on that narrative. According to the representative:

“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision. They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way. It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

For now, both Prescott and Ramos appear focused on moving forward while prioritizing their daughters. The wedding may be off, but their shared responsibility as parents clearly remains the priority.