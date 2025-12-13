Severe Cracks Form Between Trevon Diggs & Cowboys Relationship as Jerry Jones Receives $18M News on Cutting CB

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs will not be playing in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, despite saying he is ready to go after recovering from a concussion and a knee injury. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Diggs had a great week of practice. However, something else is keeping him off the field. As Schultz wrote on his X,

“Sources: #Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs will not play Sunday vs the Vikings. This comes after what was described to me as a ‘great week of practice,’ while multiple sources tell me the relationship between Diggs and the organization has ‘soured’ and ‘been severed.’ Diggs, who last played Week 6 and has already been activated from IR, told reporters this week that he was ‘ready.’”

Diggs’ relationship with the Cowboys organization has reportedly become very bad, described as “soured” and even “severed.”

Diggs will not be available for Sunday’s game, despite having been designated to play this weekend. Speaking about his upcoming game, he had told the reporters he felt ready to play. However, he was only able to participate in a limited capacity during practice sessions from Wednesday through Friday, and the latest reports confirm he will not be in the lineup this weekend.

This latest development is part of a pattern of issues involving Diggs this season. The first major concern arose when the team expressed dissatisfaction with his effort and approach to his injury rehabilitation (rehab), which resulted in them cutting his salary by $500,000. Back then, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones had also publicly addressed the issue of Diggs not attending in-facility treatment. He said,

“He didn’t earn it,” Jones said after the team fined Diggs $500,000. “He didn’t come. That’s in his contract. Bottom line is those are contractual things.”

Diggs also stirred controversy by openly supporting his former teammate, Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers just before Week 1.

The most unusual incident, however, was the concussion saga that he incurred at home after the October 12 game, which led to his placement on IR back in Week 6. This injury, which seemingly came out of nowhere, sparked immediate questions about his long-term role and future with the organization.

Following this recent decision to hold him out of Sunday’s game, his future with the team is sure to become a major topic of discussion once again.

Is Trevon Diggs’ time with the Cowboys coming to an end?



Trevon Diggs, a former second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2020, became a superstar cornerback in 2021. He was a turnover machine, leading the entire league with 11 interceptions. That’s a huge number! However, some people in the NFL analysts felt he was a gambler on the field, meaning he would give up too many big plays (long catches and touchdowns) while trying for the pick.

In 2022, Diggs got better at covering receivers and was a more solid cover corner. His interception numbers went down, but his overall play stepped up, proving he was a true shutdown corner. This earned him a giant contract extension, which was a five-year, $97 million deal, before the 2023 season.

Since signing that deal, Diggs has had a tough time staying on the field. He tore his ACL (a major knee injury) just two games into the 2023 season. He came back this year for 11 games, but another knee injury ended his season early. He’s only played in 19 games total over the last three seasons, and this year, he never looked quite comfortable on his repaired knee.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference

To make things more confusing, his Head Coach, Brian Schottenheimer, made a strange comment earlier in the week, saying Diggs

“got to show us he’s ready to do everything the right way.”

This comment led a Cowboys insider, Shan Shariff, to suggest it was about more than just his knee. Schottenheimer later had to clarify, saying he meant Diggs needed a better “approach to meetings, practice habits, daily availability, and consistency.” It sounds like the team had some issues with his day-to-day work habits.

With the current situation, the Cowboys face a major decision about Diggs for the 2026 season. They have to weigh his injury history and recent missed time against his huge salary cap hit (the money that counts against the team’s spending limit).

The good news for Dallas and Jerry Jones is that Diggs has no guaranteed money left on his contract. He is due to earn $14.5 million in salary next year, with a cap hit of over $18 million. The team can cut him and save a lot of cap space if they decide he’s too risky.

Diggs spoke out, saying,

“I know what I’m capable of… I know how to play football.” He also added that he hopes to stay with the Cowboys, but he’s “prepared for” whatever happens.

Right now, Diggs is focused on getting healthy, but if he gets put on IR (Injured Reserve) again, he won’t be able to play in any of the remaining games this season. Even with the questions around Diggs, the Cowboys feel good because their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, is having a strong season and is leading the team on offense.