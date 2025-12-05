brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Gemmi Issues Statement on Cowboys’ Award Winner

BySamridhi

Dec 4, 2025 | 9:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Gemmi Issues Statement on Cowboys’ Award Winner

BySamridhi

Dec 4, 2025 | 9:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas received a major honor from the Dallas Cowboys before the much-anticipated game against the Detroit Lions. Apart from contributing to the Cowboys on the field, Thomas is also known for giving back to society. Recognizing his efforts for the community beyond the field, the Cowboys named Thomas their 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Club. And reacting to Thomas’ big day is none other than head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s wife, Gemmi Schottenheimer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

She took to her Instagram to share the team’s announcement video with a heartfelt message.

“So proud of you @sollythomas💙,” Gemmi wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks Solomon’s fourth straight nomination, following three with the New York Jets, and his first in Dallas, as he continues to work through his foundation.

The Cowboys surprised Thomas with the announcement in a touching video featuring Zack Martin, Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson, Aaron Whitecotton, and Brian Schottenheimer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved