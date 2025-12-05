Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Gemmi Issues Statement on Cowboys’ Award Winner

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas received a major honor from the Dallas Cowboys before the much-anticipated game against the Detroit Lions. Apart from contributing to the Cowboys on the field, Thomas is also known for giving back to society. Recognizing his efforts for the community beyond the field, the Cowboys named Thomas their 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Club. And reacting to Thomas’ big day is none other than head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s wife, Gemmi Schottenheimer.

She took to her Instagram to share the team’s announcement video with a heartfelt message.

“So proud of you @sollythomas💙,” Gemmi wrote.

This marks Solomon’s fourth straight nomination, following three with the New York Jets, and his first in Dallas, as he continues to work through his foundation.

The Cowboys surprised Thomas with the announcement in a touching video featuring Zack Martin, Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson, Aaron Whitecotton, and Brian Schottenheimer.