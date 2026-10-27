Cowboys Star DeMarvion Overshown Admits Dealing With Personal Tragedy Before the Eagles Game

Physical injuries are definitely tough for players to handle. When it comes to Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, the season opener against the New York Giants turned out to be an ominous day. He injured his hamstring and was sidelined from then until week 7. But turns out that when it comes to Overshown’s pain, the hamstring injury is just the tip of the iceberg.

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After being sidelined for five weeks, as he made a return against Philadelphia, a DallasCowboys.com staff writer, Patrick Walker, reported that Overshown has been battling emotional pain along with the physical pain.

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“DeMarvion Overshown told me the hamstring wasn’t the only thing he was forced to deal with the last several weeks,” Walker wrote on X. “he also lost two people that are very close to him, and the performance he had in his first game back was about honoring them and God. #Cowboys.”

Walker did not provide many details on the tragedies that Overshown had to deal with; neither did the linebacker reveal it on social media. However, the fact that he is seeking God’s help to go through this rough patch is found on his Instagram story. On October 26, he reshared a video by an account named John Posas.

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“We won’t know what God is willing to do for us until we’re in a situation where only God can do it for us,” the speaker is found saying in the video. “God won’t walk you to what he won’t walk you through. He won’t walk you to what he won’t walk you through it. God is the only one who can have a bad situation become a beautiful situation without ever changing the situation.”

The last quarter of this year has turned out to be a tough one for Overshown. The hamstring strain occurred during his 20th career appearance.

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An ACL tear during training camp in 2023 marked the start of Overshown’s injury setbacks. In Week 14 of the 2024 season, he suffered tears to his ACL, MCL, and PCL, forcing him to miss action until November 2025. By the start of this season, he had appeared in just 19 games since being selected in the third round.

His latest setback came this season when a hamstring injury was projected to keep him out for two to three weeks. Unfortunately, his absence stretched to six weeks. However, Overshown has been trying his best to overcome these setbacks.

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“I’ve been taking it day-by-day, it’s really all you can do with stuff like this,” Overshown said. “I’m blessed. Of course, I want to be out there with my teammates, but then again, it’s just about being thankful about what you do have. What I do have, not playing football, is a loving and caring family. I do have a team that supports me and understands that I’m doing whatever I can to get back on the field.”

Finally, the much-awaited day came when he hit the gridiron again, this time against the Eagles. But he had to play with a heavy heart. However, Overshown ensured that he stepped onto the field, leaving behind his personal struggles on the sidelines. After all, as he said, he had to make those whom he lost proud, and Overshown did keep his word.

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DeMarvion Overshown Makes His Return Count With a Game-Changing Performance

Overshown could not have had a better time to return and claim his position in the Dallas camp. He made his presence felt, finishing with five solo tackles to tie Shemar James for the team lead, along with one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. He also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter, setting up Javonte Williams’ rushing touchdown that sealed the win and capped his career day.

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“Hey, it felt great,” he said. “You know, anytime you are on the W side of the win-loss column, it always feels good. But the best feeling about it is just being out here with my brothers, you know? We go through so much in the offseason, grinding with each other in training camp, grinding for each other — the blood, the sweat, the tears.”

The last few days had been tough to keep up with his motivation, but Overshown did not allow the personal struggles to overpower him. All he had in his mind was to make God and the ones he lost proud. He is now filled with gratitude.

“I feel like I’m a soldier that [God] continues to put through adversity, because that’s my calling,” Overshown said. “My calling is to help people get through adversity, and to help people get through tough times. And then, when I get my time to shine again, God’s grace shows out there on the field.”

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With Philadelphia trailing late in the fourth quarter, Overshown stepped up at a critical moment. The Eagles were gaining ground when, with seven minutes left, Tanner McKee attempted a short pass to his right in Dallas territory. Overshown anticipated the throw and picked it off, ending a drive that could have made the game more competitive. The interception gave Dallas possession and allowed its offense to control the clock.

Now, that’s how Overshown came back stronger from a rough patch.