George Pickens Breaks Silence on Pittsburgh Mistakes as Jerry Jones Makes Extension Decision

Essentials Inside The Story George Pickens opens up about the mistakes that defined his chaotic Steelers exit

He reveals his true feelings toward Pittsburgh and Mike Tomlin after the fallout

Jerry Jones offers a telling hint about where Pickens may fit into Dallas’ future

The Dallas Cowboys’ newest star finally opened up about his side of the story. George Pickens broke his silence regarding his separation from the Pittsburgh Steelers. And his revelations come just as Jerry Jones signals a major contract decision in Dallas.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Pickens has peeled back the curtain on his past, including the mistakes that defined his turbulent final stretch with the Steelers, in a The Players’ Tribune feature.

George Pickens acknowledged that his own behavior was part of the problem. He wrote candidly that he “made some mistakes,” conceding he let his emotions occasionally get the better of him, particularly in those moments when he needed to ride the line between intensity and recklessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I made some mistakes. I let my emotions get the best of me sometimes, especially in those moments where I was walking the line between intensity and recklessness,” Pickens shared.

As he put it, sometimes, his WWE-style persona got the worst of him. One such example comes from the 2024 season, when Pickens drew two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that nearly cost Pittsburgh a win. Mike Tomlin even publicly addressed this, stating,

“He’s just got to grow up, man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It stuck with him, and Pickens now admits Tomlin was right.

George Pickens explained that his competitiveness also harmed him in this scenario, and while that trait fuels his greatness, it created friction in a system that demanded emotional discipline. He emphasized he had no hard feelings toward the Steelers, saying,

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’ve got no hard feelings toward the Steelers. I can call Coach Tomlin right now, and he’d show me nothing but respect.”

That set the stage for the Steelers’ decision to trade him. On the other hand, the Steelers are coming off a 31–28 loss to the Bears in Week 12, which dropped them to 25th in offensive yards per game.

Imago Image Credits: X.com/@Brandoniswrite

George Pickens called the arrival in Dallas a moment of destiny. He remembered playing for a youth team called the Eastlake Cowboys, a callback he framed as more than a coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I swear, there’s a higher power guiding all of this. I was meant to get this fresh start in Dallas. It felt like coming home, in a real way.”

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones has now sent a strong message on George Pickens’ contract extension. When the Cowboys traded for Pickens, they weren’t acquiring an easy player; they were acquiring a talented but complicated one. Less than a year later, the gamble looks like one of the best decisions Dallas has made.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Pickens’ breakout season and the contract decision Jerry Jones is yet to make

After being benched early in Week 11 for missing the team bus, Pickens has otherwise greatly outstripped all expectations. Entering Week 13, he ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and is only 86 yards away from matching his personal best, with six games still on the slate.

But now the Cowboys face the real challenge: What do you pay him?

George Pickens is a pending free agent after the 2025 season, with CeeDee Lamb taking up a massive chunk of the salary cap. Few franchises can roster two top-paid receivers simultaneously. Yet Jerry Jones is signaling loudly that Pickens is too valuable to let go.

When asked if Dallas intends to keep Pickens, Jones didn’t mince words. He made it clear that a long-term deal is now more a matter of ‘when’ than ‘if.’

“Of course, of course, we are proud to have him, and I don’t even want to play games with it; we’d love to have him on the team.”

And when pressed about opening up contract talks immediately, Jones gave the most Jerry answer possible, downplaying his interest in dealing with agents while making clear the Cowboys want George Pickens long-term.

“I’m proud he’s having the season he’s having. It exceeds anything we could have hoped for.”

And that leverage is already being echoed across the league. Pickens himself recently said he’d “love” to stay in Dallas, but the reality is that contractual avenues may be limited. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted the market forming around him, writing,

“If Pickens is not the top receiver in free agency next offseason, then he’s at least in the conversation for that title,” before adding that the more realistic path is the franchise tag, expected to land “at over $28 million for one season.”

Dallas’ obstacle, however, is structural: the Cowboys are currently projected to have the least cap space in the league for 2026, making any long-term maneuvering incredibly tight. Even so, the level Pickens has played at this season has placed him firmly in the category of players you find a way to pay, not a way to replace.

With Lamb battling injuries and inconsistency this season, Pickens has effectively become Dallas’ most dependable weapon, a reality that only sharpens the urgency behind Jerry Jones’ extension dilemma. The next move Jerry makes won’t just shape Pickens’ future; it may decide the Cowboys’ window.