3 Ex-Cowboys Stars Land New Teams as Steelers Sign Dak Prescott’s Former Protector

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys are focused on executing a massive roster turnover

Brock Hoffman moves on from Dallas to join the Steelers

Hoffman reunites with Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh

Over the past few weeks, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has exactly followed the promise he made, “being aggressive in free agency.” But being aggressive is not just about adding talent. The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with three players in free agency: offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, and defensive end Payton Turner. All three have already landed new opportunities ahead of the 2026 season.

Payton Turner signs with the conference rivals

Starting with Payton Turner, who has now signed with the Detroit Lions, availability has been the biggest issue throughout his career. Selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round during the 2021 NFL Draft, injuries were a constant struggle for Payton. He only played 15 games across his first three seasons and dealt with multiple ankle, chest, elbow, shoulder, and toe issues.

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He finally stayed healthy in 2024, appearing in 16 games and recording 21 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles, but his overall production remained limited, with just 39 pressures over four seasons.

After the Saints declined his fifth-year option, he signed with Dallas in 2025. But the injury concerns followed. He landed on injured reserve during the preseason with a rib injury and never appeared in a game for the Cowboys.

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Fast forward to now, and while the terms of the deal are not disclosed with the Lions, he is expected to slot in alongside Aidan Hutchinson and provide depth on the edge.

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Jalen Tolbert welcomes the new opportunity after leaving Dallas

Jalen Tolbert is leaving Dallas to step into a new situation with the Miami Dolphins. Initially, he was expected to complement the receiving group alongside Jaylen Waddle. But Miami’s decision to trade Waddle to the Denver Broncos as part of a roster overhaul quickly changed that outlook.

With both Waddle and Tyreek Hill now out, Tolbert suddenly finds himself in a much bigger role, after reportedly signing a one-year, $1.4 million deal.

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Imago November 3, 2024, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert 1 catches a touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes 21 attempts to tackle during the second half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20241103_fap_w109_002 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

“Obviously, all we ever can ask for is opportunity,” Tolbert noted. “I felt like this was the best opportunity and I’m excited about it.”

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After finishing last season with 18 catches for 203 yards, Tolbert now joins a receiving room that includes new addition Tutu Atwell and Malik Washington, where he has a real chance to carve out meaningful snaps.

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Brock Hoffman signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Brock Hoffman had been tied closely to the Cowboys’ offensive line and his potential role in protecting Dak Prescott. In 2025, while protecting Prescott, Hoffman logged 475 total offensive snaps, including 285 in pass protection and 190 in the run game.

During that stretch, he allowed 12 total pressures, four quarterback hits, one sack, and committed two penalties. Now, he moves on from Dallas as he begins the next phase of his career.

Hoffman was one of the two offensive linemen that Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer openly said he wanted back for the 2026 season. T.J. Bass was the other. While Bass signed his second-round tender worth $5.76 million, Hoffman is heading elsewhere, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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This move had been building for a while. The framework of a deal was already in place, even if it had not been finalized. NFL insider Jordan Schultz had previously reported that Hoffman and the Steelers were nearing an agreement.

At the time, Hoffman pushed back on those reports, as noted by Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram. According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, Pittsburgh has signed Hoffman to a one-year deal for the 2026 season.

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Hoffman reunites with Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh, under whom he spent most of his career while playing for the Cowboys. During that stretch, he appeared in 54 games and started 16.

With the Steelers looking to strengthen their line, Hoffman now gets a fresh opportunity. And in many ways, it also marks a return to familiarity as he begins his next chapter under a coach who already knows his game.