Troy Aikman Reveals Jerry Jones’ True Colors as Cowboys Owner, Sends Message to Micah Parsons

Despite paying for an agent, Micah Parsons couldn’t come close to sealing a contract extension with the Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones. Parsons and his agent, David Mulugheta, were left confused when Jones refused to negotiate with the agent directly. But now that it is all done and dusted with the DE getting traded away to the Green Bay Packers, and that too with a blockbuster four-year, $188 million contract, it feels as if a lifetime of ill feelings is now being put to paper. Truth be told, I don’t have to go too far to cite examples.

Take Dallas QB Dak Prescott, for instance, who was only coming to terms with the reality when he admitted, “It seemed like it got personal on their end.” And if you’d ask former Cowboys star Troy Aikman, he would suggest something similar. He appeared on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ where he opined: “There is no question that the negotiation got personal. The fact that Jerry never even spoke to the agent, and then to say that he typically doesn’t negotiate with the agent, that’s a first that I’ve ever heard of.

“I sense, Rich, that the preseason game when Micah was lying down on the training table, that might have been the final straw,” Aikman said. He was referring to the viral image where the athlete was seen lying on the trainer’s table, eyes shut, during the team’s preseason finale against the Falcons. Many perceived that action as a lack of interest in what was going on during the game. But Parsons clarified he wasn’t sleeping throughout it. He was on the table for only a short while. Understandably, he was unhappy with the false narratives created by the media.

“Maybe it was orchestrated on Micah’s part or his agent’s part in trying to make it clear that they were ready to be moved, and again, what that looks like going forward for the Cowboys; What that may look like for the Packers going forward, time is about to tell,” Aikman added. Regardless, Parsons left after waiting for an extension for a long time.

After the 2023 season concluded, the Dallas Cowboys had to make big decisions regarding contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Sure, Parsons was also eligible, but Prescott and Lamb were a priority then. The DE was hopeful about his future with the team and went to the extent of saying he wanted to be a “Cowboys for life”. However, after a long 18-month timeline full of uncertainty and public statements, Dallas’ front office traded the 26-year-old to the Packers. In exchange, they received Kenny Clark and two first-round picks over the next two years.

It was a sad reality the athlete had to face. But Aikman also had a message for him. “Micah is an outstanding player, and if he can be as productive as he’s been with the Cowboys, he’s definitely going to be a key figure for this Packers team.” A perfect note to Parsons, who is willing to just focus on playing football and wants a break from all the drama.

via Imago Credits: X.com/@mattschneidman

On the other hand, Cowboys fans witnessed their defense lose a core member. Parsons, who recorded 52.5 sacks over 63 games, won’t be frightening quarterbacks in a star helmet anymore. Instead, he’ll be wearing green and gold.

The Packers and Cowboys will face each other on September 28, and maybe fans will get to see Parsons play against his former team. The Packers will travel to face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. What do you think will happen?