Troy Aikman Shows Jerry Jones How a Well-Oiled Franchise Operates, Citing NFC’s Best Team

Coming off consecutive Super Bowl appearances, are the Philadelphia Eagles THE team to beat this season once again? For Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, the answer is an “easy yes.” He explained, “As someone who has won some Super Bowls, I do think until proven otherwise, they’re the team to beat.” But Philly’s rise to dominance wasn’t built overnight. With three Lombardi Trophies to his name, Aikman drew a sharp contrast between Howie Roseman’s masterful rebuild of the Eagles and the way Jerry Jones has managed the Cowboys.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On The Rich Eisen Show, Aikman broke it down simply: the Eagles, not the Cowboys, are the epitome of how the front office ought to operate. “I just think it’s such a great organization. It’s well run. I say it every time we have an Eagles game. I think Howie Roseman has done just a terrific job.” For Aikman, praise wasn’t enough. This was a contrast demonstrating how structure, foresight, and humility distinguish Philly from Dallas.

The 3x Super Bowl champ went on to point out how the Eagles build themselves up in the middle of the season instead of holding pat. “It seems like whenever they’re really loaded and yet in the middle of the season, they do things that just make themselves stronger,” he clarified. While the Cowboys bumble ego-driven actions, the Eagles reload under the radar and stay stable. Aikman highlighted roster construction, coaching additions, and a culture that best uses Jalen Hurts’ talents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his own words, “I just think [Roseman] manages that roster as well as anybody in the league….I love what they’ve done with Nick Sirianni. Vic Fangio coming back as defensive coordinator. I like that. Of course, Jalen, everything’s built around him…I do feel that they’re the best in the NFC right now.” Aikman didn’t only highlight the NFC’s most efficiently operated team. He also directed attention towards Jalen Hurts’ merry-go-round of play-callers.

He pointed out how constant change has the potential to disrupt a quarterback’s rhythm, citing his own years playing in Super Bowls for Dallas, where the exits of coaches Dave Wannstedt and Norv Turner in consecutive Super Bowl-winning years illustrated just how important coaching stability is for a And yes, who can forget Jimmy Johnson’s departure?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Michael Irvin stated last week in his podcast, “I don’t know what Jimmy was getting paid and all of those things. But I’m pretty sure he was being paid below what he deserves…. But for me, the great pain: could have won four or five straight [Super Bowls].” Yes, they could have after winning two in a row. But due to a growing rift with Jones, things fell out of place for the team.

Again, the owner’s system didn’t work. Hence, the message is simple: organizations that underestimate continuity risk losing great talent. As Aikman pointed out, “There might be a guy in Dallas who doesn’t appreciate coaching maybe as much as I do, but I think coaching really matters.” And we too saw what happened recently.

AD

The fact that Aikman had to make these comments shows how far from the pack the Cowboys have fallen under Jones. The most recent setback was the Micah Parsons trade of 2025. Rather than extending their generational defender, Dallas shockingly traded him to Green Bay. And this happened, even when coach Brian Schottenheimer was confident that Parsons would be signed and that he would be available for Week 1. And with Jerry finally intervening in the matter, we all know how it ended. But the Eagles? It’s wild how fast things flipped for Howie Roseman.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not long ago, the Eagles fans wanted him gone, ready to drive him out of Philly. Now? They’re ready to put up a statue in his honor. But his run hasn’t been easy. Draft busts piled up, and he even got shoved into the shadows during the Chip Kelly era. But he stuck around, fought through the noise, and built the roster that finally brought Philly its first Super Bowl in 2018 and second in the last season. Since then, he’s only sharpened his game. Hence, Aikman’s observation makes sense: continuity is most valued in January, and this is where Dallas and Jerry Jones have failed big time.

Now, with the Cowboys set to kick off their season against the defending champions at Lincoln Financial Field, do you think Jerry Jones’ team will have a better ending this time?