What Happened to CeeDee Lamb? Cowboys WR Injures Arm in Dangerous Fall vs Lions

In a tense moment during the third quarter of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions game, with Dallas trailing 27-9, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took a brutal fall in the end zone, crashing his head on the turf.

The 26-year-old was immediately helped off the field and is currently being evaluated in the Cowboys’ medical tent. The incident occurred in the third quarter with 12:44 remaining, and the game still live, the injury sent waves of concern through fans and analysts alike. The severity of the hit can be told from the fact that he has been ruled out now.

This is a developing story…