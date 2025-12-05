brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

What Happened to CeeDee Lamb? Cowboys WR Injures Arm in Dangerous Fall vs Lions

BySamridhi

Dec 4, 2025 | 10:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

What Happened to CeeDee Lamb? Cowboys WR Injures Arm in Dangerous Fall vs Lions

BySamridhi

Dec 4, 2025 | 10:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

In a tense moment during the third quarter of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions game, with Dallas trailing 27-9, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took a brutal fall in the end zone, crashing his head on the turf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 26-year-old was immediately helped off the field and is currently being evaluated in the Cowboys’ medical tent. The incident occurred in the third quarter with 12:44 remaining, and the game still live, the injury sent waves of concern through fans and analysts alike. The severity of the hit can be told from the fact that he has been ruled out now.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved