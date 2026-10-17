Daejon Love Pleads Not Guilty in Court as Netflix Announces Documentary on Viral 49ers Scammer

It’s been a couple of months since Daejon Love, who allegedly posed as a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, was arrested in connection with an alleged scheme that targeted at least 26 identified victims and involved approximately $1.3 million. Since then, the case has expanded, with more women reportedly coming forward.

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And now, per reports, Love has pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. According to the Daily Mail, a defense attorney representing Love entered the not-guilty plea before Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo on Tuesday.

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The latest reports emerged months after Love and his accomplice, Taylor Jamie Chan, were arrested in August at an airport in Boise, Idaho. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the alleged scheme began in February 2022 and continued until Love and Chan’s arrest on August 24.

Per reports, Love allegedly created a large online footprint around his supposed NFL career. He posted football-related content, wore 49ers gear, and repeatedly presented himself as a player. The alleged scheme spanned California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

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Love would meet women on dating apps, cultivate romantic relationships, and portray himself as wealthy, successful, and financially sophisticated. He then allegedly promoted fictitious investment opportunities, including an expedited account promising unusually large and rapid returns.

Prosecutors say his alleged accomplice, Chan, posed as Love’s financial adviser. The two are said to have used messages and three-way FaceTime calls to reinforce the impression that the investments were legitimate. Subsequently, victims sent cash or wired money to Love and Chan. However, when women asked too many questions, Love blocked them and kept the funds.

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The Justice Department said financial records showed approximately $1.3 million received from victims who believed their money was being invested. The complaint also stated that none of the victims interviewed reported receiving investment proceeds or their principal back.

After Love and Chan’s arrest, prosecutors announced charges involving wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. At the same time, the controversy also involved the 49ers themselves. Per reports, an alleged victim, Gwen Herndon, had emailed Levi’s Stadium guest services in December 2025. She identified Love and said he was pretending to be a 49ers player as part of an alleged scheme.

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The guest-services account responded:

“We take reports of individuals misrepresenting themselves as members of the San Francisco 49ers very seriously. For safety and legal reasons, the team cannot comment on ongoing investigations or specific individuals. However, we appreciate you bringing this to our attention and encouraging proactive measures to protect the integrity of the organization.

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“If you have information that could assist law enforcement or legal authorities, we encourage you to contact the appropriate agencies directly. Our internal team will also monitor any instances of impersonation and take action as appropriate to protect fans and the team’s reputation. Thank you again for your vigilance and concern for the Niners community.”

However, ESPN had separately reported that a team source said the 49ers were not aware of Love and had received no reports about him until the FBI contacted the organization in August 2026.

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Now, however, after Daejon Love pleaded not guilty, Netflix has announced a new installment in its Untold documentary series titled Untold: Wide Deceiver. It is expected to explore Love’s alleged impersonation and the women who say they were deceived. The announcement said the film would include firsthand accounts from alleged victims; Netflix has not announced a release date as of now.