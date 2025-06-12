Dak Prescott Reveals George Pickens’ True Character With a Crucial Message on Cowboys’ Future

For three years in Steel City, Mike Tomlin stood in George Pickens’ corner like a head coach shielding a volatile star from the court of public opinion. When Pickens threw a sideline tantrum in Atlanta as a rookie? Tomlin called it passion. When he skipped blocking assignments and wore “Open F—ing Always” under his eyes? Tomlin claimed he didn’t see it. Even when Pickens showed up 40 minutes late to a Christmas Day game, the coach avoided public reprimand. But it changed last season in Cincinnati. After two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, Tomlin finally snapped: “He’s got to grow up. He’s got to grow up in a hurry.”

That moment felt like a turning point. Like Tomlin had finally reached his limit. And when Pickens missed the next three games with a hamstring injury, then returned to more behavioral question marks, the writing was on the wall in Pittsburgh. Pickens had talent—in 3 seasons caught 174 catches for 2841 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. But the Steelers seemed done waiting for the rest to catch up. Cue the Cowboys, who saw value where others saw volatility… and bet big on a reset.

Enter Dak Prescott, who’s had every reason to judge, but hasn’t. Asked about the perception Pickens brought from Pittsburgh, Prescott leaned in with quiet conviction: “That’s why I don’t think you should ever really listen to what somebody else says about somebody… The guy, he’s been great, he’s been phenomenal.” The quarterback didn’t just say Pickens had been on time; he said he’d been early. Not just respectful, but fully bought in. “He’s one of us. He’s a brother.”

But the Cherry on the cake was the new HC’s endorsement. Brian Schottenheimer echoed the sentiment: “I’m a big George Pickens fan… He comes to work every day with a smile on his face.” That’s a different headline than the one Pickens left behind in Pittsburgh—and one that suggests a new culture might be the difference. He’s now part of a receiver room with CeeDee Lamb, and a scheme built to spread the field and stretch defenses. In this setup, Pickens doesn’t need to be the savior. Just reliable.

However, that means he must heed Tomlin’s word. He must grow up. Because, now, the responsibilities are even bigger. Like how about helping your veteran QB earn a ring?

Dak Prescott wants all the Cowboys in tandem with his vision for the 2025 season

For once, the headlines in Dallas didn’t start with Jerry Jones. They started with a trade—one that could shift the entire offensive dynamic in Texas. George Pickens, equal parts deep threat and lightning rod, is now a Cowboy. And Dak Prescott? He isn’t just fine with it. He’s fired up. “I wanna win a championship,” Prescott said. “Be damned if it’s just for my legacy… for this team, for my personal being, for my sanity.” That’s not just talk from Year 10. That’s a quarterback who knows the clock’s ticking and the 2025 season might be now or never for him.

What makes this pairing compelling? Start with the fit. CeeDee Lamb handles the middle of the field like a point guard running the floor. Pickens? He stretches defenses and flips field position with one stride. It’s oil and fire, in the best way. Add a healthy Prescott to the mix—no hamstring setbacks this time—and you get a Cowboys offense that finally looks layered.

The numbers back it up. When Prescott has been fully healthy, the Cowboys have won four NFC East titles in six seasons. Last year’s 7–10 stumble? That came after a midseason hamstring tear. But Dallas didn’t just sit on its hands. They built their 2025 draft around protecting No. 4, investing in a rebuilt offensive line. Three first-round picks now anchor the front. Translation? More time, fewer hits, better throws.

And so far, early minicamp returns have been glowing. Pickens has reportedly been “unguardable.” The chemistry with Prescott has clicked instantly. And if the Cowboys hit on even half their offseason bets, this offense could finally go from paper threat to playoff reality. All signs point one way: up.