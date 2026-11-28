Dak Prescott is yet to break the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought. But that does not make him any less trustworthy, at least for head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 on Thanksgiving Day. Turns out that Prescott had made changes on his own in the game plan that did not pay off. Even after the loss, he has Schottenheimer’s back.

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As reported by DallasCowboys.com reporter Tommy Yarrish, “Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that Dak Prescott made an adjustment on the fourth-and-one play in the fourth quarter based on something he saw from the Eagles defense, and Schottenheimer added that he saw the same thing.”

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“I trust him and will trust him. Every decision he makes, I’m going to ride with him,” the head coach said in the post-game presser.

An attempt to adjust to Philadelphia’s defensive alignment backfired for the Cowboys. Prescott spotted an overhang and changed the fourth-and-1 concept to the right side, abandoning the original left-side approach. However, his failure to communicate the switch to everyone left the play in disarray. In the end, Prescott took a sack.

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“I had a concept to the left,” the quarterback said in the post-game presser. “They had an overhang on the line. I kind of switched the concept up to go to the right. And then with that, I didn’t communicate it to everyone there. However, still had a chance really at the throw, just saw the DB was playing CeeDee pretty physical and then couldn’t get off of that. Felt the pressure and took the sack and I can’t do that. Most important part of the game.”

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The time was sensitive when all of this transpired. Prescott and his team had one final opportunity to turn the game around, leading by two points (38-36) at the Philadelphia 39 with just 55 seconds left on the clock. But the crucial fourth-and-1 attempt ended in disaster as Ty Robinson sacked Prescott for a 9-yard loss.

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That’s what flipped the script in the Eagles’ favor. What appeared to be a comfortable Cowboys victory turned into a heartbreaking defeat. Despite leading 28-10 at halftime and holding a 31-10 advantage in the third quarter, Dallas couldn’t keep Philadelphia at bay.

Even Prescott’s 14-yard touchdown run, which extended Dallas’ lead to 38-24, wasn’t enough to stop the Eagles. Philadelphia scored 15 points, with Jake Elliott’s last-second 59-yard field goal sealing their victory.

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In addition, the Eagles’ 21-point comeback is the largest in Thanksgiving game history, making it a historic win.

“Yeah, I mean, that play, obviously, you can just point directly to that,” shared Prescott when asked about how much importance that play held in deciding their fate for that night. “But yeah, I mean, plays leading up to that, series leading up to that, to put them away. I mean, you can’t put the game on one play. You know what I mean?

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“And so in that sense, but that play hurts. That play, I mean, especially being the last play that we’re on the field. That play hurts. And then for them to go down and get points off of it, giving them that field position. But yeah, we could have put them away before then.”

Meanwhile, Schottenheimer is not the only one who stood in Prescott’s support, even though his taking the matters into his own hands did not pay off.

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“Dak Prescott did everything within his power to avoid one of the most embarrassing and damaging home losses in #Cowboys history,” wrote ex-ESPN reporter Ed Werder on X.

The fact that Schottenheimer is showing patience and is supportive of Prescott tells a lot of things about the head coach and quarterback dynamics.

Thanksgiving presented a crucial opportunity for Dallas to revive its season. Sitting at 5-6, Dallas desperately needed a victory to return to .500 and keep pace with the NFC East-leading New York Giants, who held a 6-3-1 record. But they will now have to wait for the Seahawks game next.

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Besides supporting Prescott, Schottenheimer is not in the mood to brood over the loss.

“We felt like we had an opportunity to win that game,” he said. “An important game, divisional game against a division rival. Our conversations were shared disappointment, but also, we’re ready to get back to work.”