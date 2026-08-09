Brian Schottenheimer Unleashes Expletives on Cowboys Players After Unimpressive Practice Start

Brian Schottenheimer’s first season as an NFL head coach ended in a major setback, with Dallas finishing 7-9-1 and missing the playoffs despite his belief that the roster was capable of a Super Bowl run. Now entering Year 2 under greater pressure and expectations, that frustration is already surfacing in training camp, where Schottenheimer’s fiery response on Day 7 seems to show how little patience he has for another disappointing start, which is fair.

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Machota shared a TikTok video of Schottenheimer unloading on the players with expletives, with reporters suggesting the outburst was triggered by the Cowboys’ lack of energy and intensity.

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“Brian Schottenheimer did not like the start to practice, just brought the team together, dropped a few expletives,” reported The Athletic reporter Jon Machota on X on August 8.

“Brian Schottenheimer just called the team up 20 minutes into practice and laid into them,” Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said. “Must’ve not liked the energy to start practice. Juiced up the fans here in Oxnard too.”

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The adjustment may take time, as Schottenheimer’s tougher approach differs from his predecessors. Jason Garrett, for instance, was known more for constant encouragement and his trademark sideline clapping than hard-edged discipline. Mike McCarthy also had a lighter motivational style. In one memorable example, he brought a sledgehammer into a team meeting and smashed watermelons to fire up the players.

Schottenheimer, however, has shown a far more fiery, no-nonsense side. While it remains unclear what triggered him during the August 8 practice, he ended the heated huddle with a sharp, “Just (expletive) go!” before sending the players back to work. Well, Schottenheimer may carry a jovial “player’s coach” persona, but he has shown he will quickly turn stern when the situation calls for it.

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For instance, the Cowboys edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku threw a punch at right tackle Terence Steele after the second padded practice. Schottenheimer did not take long to take action on the player, as Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan reported that Ezeiruaku was “pulled from practice by Brian Schottenheimer.”

And that move says a lot about the discipline Schottenheimer wants from his team, as he later explained that fights in practice can turn into bad habits on game day, where even a 15-yard penalty could end up costing the Cowboys.

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Schottenheimer’s stern approach reflects the urgency surrounding Dallas, which enters 2026 carrying a two-year playoff drought after last reaching the postseason in 2023. The Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention on December 22, 2024, marking their first postseason miss since 2020, and the slide continued in 2025, when Dallas finished 7-9-1 in Brian Schottenheimer’s first season as head coach.

During his August 9 press conference, Schottenheimer was asked whether he could sense renewed optimism around the Cowboys despite growing frustration among fans following two straight seasons without a playoff appearance.

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“Number one, I love the fans whether there’s one here or a thousand or five thousand. I love it because I think our players feed off that. I think it’s great.” Brian said. “You know, we don’t practice just for the fans. We practice for each other, but when I tell you the fans give us a lot of juice, a lot of energy, and there should be excitement.”

With that said, Dak Prescott believes the Cowboys can finally end their 30-year Super Bowl drought. During a recent interview with CBS Texas, Prescott was asked whether he could imagine Dallas finally breaking through this season after watching other teams overcome long championship droughts.

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“It’s not just about me. It’s about what the organization has done. It’s about Coach Schottenheimer and the energy that he brings to this team and what he and Jerry and Will McClay have done and the personnel and the players and the men that they have brought over to this team.” Said Dak.

Dak’s faith in Schottenheimer’s energy was evident at camp, where the coach’s fiery side surfaced even with players’ families watching.

Still, that intensity should not surprise Dallas. Schottenheimer had already set championship-level expectations before training camp began.

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Brian Schottenheimer made his Super Bowl goal crystal clear

On the July 4 episode of The Twins Take Podcast, Schottenheimer and his wife, Gemini, appeared as guests. That’s when he made it clear where he wants to see his team.

“I make no qualms that that’s the goal,” he said. “The Super Bowl next year is Feb. 14th, 2027. We plan on being there.”

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However, during the podcast, he stressed on the fact that more than the Super Bowl being an individual win, he wants to do it for his team instead.

“I want to win it for the people under my leadership,” Schotty said. “I want to win it for Dak Prescott. I want to win it for CeeDee Lamb and Quinnen Williams, for your players that put in so much, you know, hard work and the sacrifice that goes into what we do.”

However, there are certain things Dallas needs to achieve as a team to end the three-decade-old Super Bowl drought. They ended the season ranked 30th in total defense, permitting 377 yards per game and a league-high 59 touchdowns. While they fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in January, this season, the Cowboys will have to fix the gaps in the defense. At the same time, the offense needs to continue playing at a high level.

The 2026 season will reveal whether Brian Schottenheimer’s tough coaching style is what the Cowboys needed to win the Lombardi Trophy.