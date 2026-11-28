Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is already under fire for the upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. However, his son Sutton has also found himself in the line of fire through no fault of his.

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Sutton had posted a video on Instagram marking the overlap of Thanksgiving and the Eagles game. He can be seen running on the field in an empty AT&T Stadium with Savannah, his sister. The video was recorded when the Cowboys took on the Titans and won that clash. The siblings can be seen wearing the same clothes in a mini-vlog posted by Sutton earlier.

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However, little did Sutton and Brian Schottenheimer know what was awaiting them on Thanksgiving. What was supposed to be a win turned out to be a nightmare for Cowboys nation. They had a 21-point lead over the Eagles in the second half. And yet, only in a matter of time, the rivals turned the tables.

The final moments made the collapse even harder to digest. Philadelphia found the winning points through a field goal with two seconds left. However, they were also aided by mistakes from Dallas.

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One decision raised the heat for Brian Schottenheimer. With Dallas leading by two points and less than a minute on the clock, he opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 in Philadelphia territory. The gamble quickly turned into a failure as Dak Prescott was sacked. Philadelphia suddenly had the opening it needed to complete its stunning comeback, scoring the game-winning field goal at the end of the drive.

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This is not the first game Dallas has lost shockingly this season, which has created resentment for Schottenheimer among fans. They lost competitive games to Baltimore and Arizona. Tampa Bay also had a field day in Dallas earlier in the season, with rookie QB Jalon Daniels and RB Bucky Irving stealing the show.

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After that game, team owner Jerry Jones said he was “extraordinarily disappointed” with the loss.

Schottenheimer took the blame after the Eagles loss.

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“I think it starts with me as a head football coach, um, but like I said, uh, we had plenty of opportunities to put that game away in all three phases,” the head coach took accountability for the loss in the post-game presser. “We did not do that. And that’s why the outcome was what it was.”

“… Again, we just haven’t been able to close out games. And that’s the thing that’s frustrating and disappointing to everybody, myself, the players. … I think the best way to learn how to win is to win, is to close out games. And I do believe that that is a learned trait, but certainly we had opportunities and we did not maximize those opportunities as a football team.

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But it was not enough to cool down the rage. Some fans thus chose to remind Schottenheimer’s son that he won’t get much time to celebrate in Dallas.

“This y’all’s last game,” a fan wrote.

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“Enjoy this cause your dad’s getting fired tomorrow,” read another harsh comment.

“Start packing….. SCHOTTY name is dead in Dallas 🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦,” read another comment.

“I didn’t know of yall until yesterday and I already want you guys gone from the city!!!” another fan wrote.

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“hope you enjoyed making this video bud this is it,” a comment read.

However, for now, Jerry Jones has said he will not be making any coaching changes, at least until the next game. Dallas and Brian Schottenheimer should use the available time to take stock of where they are lacking and return stronger. They play the Seattle Seahawks next, following which they will have a bye.