Congratulations Pour in From Dak Prescott’s Ex Fiancée & Others as Ex-Cowboys Star Announces Personal News

More than two years after welcoming their son, Juanyeh Ajah Thomas Jr., Juanyeh Thomas and Brandi Yvonne are engaged. And while Thomas has moved on from the Dallas Cowboys and has been linked with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his ties to Dallas clearly remain. His former Cowboys circle was quick to celebrate the news, including Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos.

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On September 4, the former Cowboys player surprised the fans by confirming his engagement with content creator and entrepreneur Brandi Yvonne on Instagram.

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“You loved me in moments when I didn’t even love myself,” a part of the heartwarming caption read. “You stood beside me when I was down, when life felt heavy, and when my future felt uncertain. I love you more than words could ever explain. I’m not just choosing you for this moment…I’m choosing you forever. 💍❤️”

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The past few months have been pretty rough for Thomas. In March, he became a free agent after entering the past season with a lot of promise. However, he finished with only seven games played and three starts, as he struggled with migraines. Finally, in March, the Indianapolis Colts signed him but later released him on August 30.

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“From Undrafted to making it to year 5… Cowboys Nation, thank you!” he wrote on X as his Dallas chapter came to an end. “Nothing was ever given to me, and that’s the way I wanted it. I’ve grown as a man and built a beautiful family on the soil of Dallas. to my real ones, I’m rocking with y’all till the end.”

As Thomas celebrated the major personal milestone, one of the first to react was Dak Prescott’s former fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, despite no longer being part of the Dallas WAG circle.

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“This is so perfect I cannot 😭😭😭,” Ramos wrote.

The connection is not surprising. Ramos once regularly spent time with other Dallas WAGs, and Yvonne was also part of that circle during Thomas’ time with the Cowboys.

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Ramos and Prescott eventually called off their wedding, but not before celebrating several pre-wedding events. One of them was Ramos’ bachelorette party, where she was joined by friends and partners of several Dallas Cowboys players.

Several familiar Cowboys WAGs were also spotted at the event, including Jeanne Grier, who is with quarterback Will Grier, and Yvonne. Unfortunately, that wedding never happened.

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The invitees received an email informing them that Prescott and Ramos called off their wedding, which was scheduled to take place on April 10 this year, in Lake Como, Italy.

While it was heartbreaking news for the Cowboys fans, they are now happy for Thomas for making it official with his long-time partner. Yvonne’s identity is not only about being Thomas’ partner.

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“MAMA. Fashion. Lifestyle. Vlogger. Business Owner,” reads her bio on Instagram.

An interesting fact? She has more followers than Thomas. While the ex-Cowboys star has a fan following of 52.1k on Instagram, Yvonne’s Instagram family has 359k followers.

“Well, I am a fitness enthusiast! Lover of all things fitness and fashion! I’m a former ballerina and dancer,” she once introduced herself in an interview with the Naluda magazine. “I love music, traveling, dirty martinis, writing, and I’m heavy into my spirituality.”

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During the same interview, back in 2020, she said that her goal has been to open her spin studio in five different cities.

Her engagement news with Thomas yet again opened eyes to how the once Dallas fam are still a close-knit family.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥” commented former Dallas player, Jourdan Lewis.

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Comments poured in from outside of Dallas Cowboys connections, too.

“Yuhhh brudda!!” wrote Lil Wayne’s son, Dwayne Carter II.

“Oh, You did that!!! Omg, I’m so happy for you both! @brandivonne. Just Beautiful 😍🥰” wrote another fan.

“Congratulations to Your Forever ♾️ you deserve all the happiness in the world!! 🌎 God is So Good!! 🙏🏼💘🍾” a fan congratulated the newly-engaged couple.

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“Guess that FOREVER thing kinda stuck! 🔥” another comment read.

“congrats you two!!! this is awesome!” comments kept pouring in.