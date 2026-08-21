Cowboys Forced to Separate DeMarvion Overshown & Jake Ferguson After Another Fight Breaks Out at Practice

The dust is yet to settle on the fight-filled joint practice between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints, and we have a new one from the Cowboys’ final practice in Oxnard. This time, DeMarvion Overshown entered the fray with Jake Ferguson.

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“Overshown got into it with Jake Ferguson after a pass over the middle. They were quickly separated after throwing some shoves,” Star Telegram’s Nick Harris shared on X.

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Per The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Ferguson “didn’t appear to like something that happened on a tackle, threw the ball at Overshown.”

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The Dallas Cowboys did not allow things to get out of hand this time. They jumped into the situation and pulled the two apart.

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The fight happened after Overshown gave Dallas an injury scare. He headed to the sideline after a run play and spoke with Cowboys associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Britt Brown for several minutes. He then returned to the practice without further problems.

Besides the fight, Harris reported, there was “good energy between both sides.”

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While details of the fight are yet to come out, it’s evident that the Cowboys are playing with a lot of passion this season, which cost them big time. Following the rowdy joint practice with the Saints, both teams have been fined $500,000.

Tensions boiled over between both sides multiple times. The most notable moments include Saints rookie Brock Rechsteiner tossing Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson to the ground and edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and Saints center Erik McCoy facing off in another skirmish. The edge was pulled from practice later on for throwing a punch. This was the second time he was ejected from a practice, after he fought with right tackle Terrence Steele and landed a punch.

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Per multiple reports, there were at least six fights. Things were severe enough for both head coaches Brian Schottenheimer and Kellen Moore to consider canceling the practice.

“We’re certainly not going to take s— from anybody, but again, it was chippy on both sides,” Brian Schottenheimer said. “I want our guys to play on the edge without going over the edge.

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“Nobody wants this. We want to get the work in. I thought it settled down and it was very chippy early on, but it was unfortunate.”

Team owner Jerry Jones plans to appeal the team fine, but the staff will look at consequences for the individual players involved, like Ezieruaku.

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“Well I think that you have to have consequences and that needs to register,” Jones said. “In other words you you we all know whether you’re playing a game or out here in society if you aren’t sensitive about the consequences of your behavior then you’ll get brought to your knees pretty quick.”

The Cowboys better rein in their tempers before the season begins. Because then, the penalties and punishments become real.