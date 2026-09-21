Cowboys Hit With Double Injury Blow as Key Players Face Lengthy Absences After Commanders Game

America’s Team finally has what it painstakingly wanted for a long time: a statement victory. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20, a margin wide enough to keep them happy for the next game. However, the joy will be marred by the two potential absences of key players.

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Cowboys defenders P.J. Locke and Cobie Durant had both been ruled out in the Commanders game, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

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Locke sustained a foot injury on third down during Washington’s first drive of the game. He was closing in on Washington’s Rachaad White after the running back caught a short pass from Jayden Daniels before suddenly pulling up. He needed help getting off the field, and then came a troubling visual.

Machota shared a picture of Locke in a walking boot on X, which subsequently meant he was out of the game. The loss created more uncertainty for Dallas at safety, since Locke stepped in for an already injured Malik Hooker.

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Locke, a Texas native, was Dallas’ second-most-used safety in Week 1 against the Giants, playing 28 snaps compared with Jalen Thompson’s 63. He also has a long history with defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Locke was with the Denver Broncos when the DC was the team’s defensive backs coach. That dynamic also helped Locke take on a mentorship role of sorts, having trained with rookie safety Caleb Downs after practices.

Locke also makes it count when it matters. During the AFC Championship last season, the safety intercepted Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen in the third quarter and returned it for 30 yards.

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Fans will hope to see Locke back in action soon. He marked a remarkable comeback last year after having gone spinal fusion surgery earlier in 2025. It had threatened to put his entire career on hold, but Locke gave his all to play all 18 games for the Broncos last year.

Cobie Durant down with hamstring injury

What happened to Durant was not apparent in the initial few seconds. He went down with a rather peculiar injury in the second quarter.

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While targeting Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, Durant went down on the ground after quarterback Jayden Daniels threw an absolute missile at McLaurin. Durant was on his chest on the ground, with no knowledge of what was happening behind him.

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Also unaware was teammate Markquese Bell, who was walking backwards towards the cornerback’s direction. Unfortunately. Bell seemed to step over Durant’s groin area and fell beside him after getting tripped. Durant was helped up in a sitting position, but he could not get off the ground for some time. He was being checked out by the staff on the field itself.

However, we now know that Durant is actually out with a hamstring injury.

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Durant came to Dallas with a lot of hope, who signed him this offseason to a one-year deal worth $4 million. The veteran was among the key new additions to the revamped Dallas defense. Durant did not leave history to speak for himself. He proved himself in the Cowboys’ squad in the offseason.

“My defensive MVP from camp was Cobie Durant,” reported Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “The Cowboys struggled mightily with forcing turnovers and getting their hands on balls a year ago. In fact, they were last in pass breakups — even behind a New York Jets team that had zero interceptions all season. Durant has seven interceptions and 26 pass breakups in his four-year career. He had a diving interception in OTAs in 7-on-7 and he had a diving pass breakup on Tuesday, as well.”

Durant was among the few good Dallas players from Week 1. He delivered even when most of the defense didn’t. He allowed just one reception on three targets, in 26 coverage snaps, which earned him a 73.4 coverage grade. Sports Illustrated had predicted the CB would shut down his side of the field against the Commanders.

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Without a doubt, Durant’s return will be eagerly awaited by the Cowboys. He is someone who posted an 85-yard pick-six touchdown as a rookie, tallied seven total career interceptions, three of them coming in the playoffs last year with the Rams. Two of them came against the Bears in the NFC Divisional Round game.

The Cowboys had their time against the Commanders. However, they face an even more potent offense in the Baltimore Ravens, whom they face next. With Durant and Locke out, can Dallas stop this star-studded offense? We will have to wait and watch.