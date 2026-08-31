Cowboys Legend Bids Goodbye to Jaydon Blue as Brian Schottenheimer Excludes RB From Final 53-Man Roster

No matter how much mental preparation players have throughout the offseason about the uncertainty of the roster cut, it’s never enough. Dallas Cowboys have whittled down their roster to the league-mandated limit of 53 and have surprisingly let go of running back Jaydon Blue. Cowboys icon Dez Bryant made sure to personally meet Blue and share some kind words.

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“I literally pulled into the facility and saw Jaydon Blue, so I told him, ‘Good luck this year! Wow! Keep your head up, big dog these are the moments that will define you. Keep pushing bro!🙏🏿’” Bryant wrote on X on August 30.

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Dallas drafted Blue in 2025. He posted only 129 yards and one touchdown on 38 carries over five games after entering the 2025 campaign with considerable preseason buzz.

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But it was hard to take the eyes off the running back this offseason. In three preseason games, Blue recorded 23 carries for 94 yards. He featured in Dallas’ Aug. 15 opener at Seattle and later paced the Cowboys with 15 carries for 75 yards at Arizona, adding a 26-yard kickoff return.

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It was also surprising given how high head coach Brian Schottenheimer had set his expectations.

“I think he came back, and I’ve said this before, I think he came back with a different mentality, which is great. He’s always been extremely bright and picked up the scheme very, very well,” the head coach said. “It’s been good for us to see him take the next step in certain areas, whether it’s pass protection, whether it’s some of the stuff in the return game.”

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Jaydon Blue was also looking forward to making the most of this year after a poor rookie season.

“I just think I’m a completely different person than what I was at this time last year,” he said in June, via The Athletic. “Knowing how bad I want to be a part of this offense and how big of a piece I could be for this offense helped me out a lot. I think I made a 180 from where I was last year. … I feel really good. I’m just ready to go.”

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When the Cowboys released their unofficial depth chart, Blue was listed as Javonte Williams’ top backup. The second-year pro sat out Dallas’ preseason finale, a move that led many to believe Blue would comfortably make the Cowboys’ final roster. However, the team didn’t seem to be confident in him. During training camp, Davis pulled away in the fight for the RB2 spot. Blue’s lack of pass-catching reps is also a concern, according to NBC Sports’ Patrick Daugherty.

After releasing Blue, the current options were Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, Phil Mafah and Israel Abanikanda. However, Mafah and Abanikanda have both been dropped by Dallas.

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“Israel Abanikanda wasn’t better than Blue,” A to Z Sports’ Mauricio Rodriguez stood in Blue’s defense. “Phil Mafah wasn’t better than Blue. Heck, both were also waived. In other words, Blue kind of lost this battle to nobody.”

Jaydon Blue’s surprising exit leaves the door open for speculation about the Cowboys’ next move. The team now desperately needs help at RB, as the position now has only three players on the depth chart: Williams, Davis, and Hunter Luepke, who is a fullback.

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Williams is prone to injuries, which would thrust Davis into the starting role. He has played in only three seasons for the Cowboys, as he spent 2024 on the practice squad. Davis only has 411 total rushing yards on his resume so far, along with three touchdowns.

Luepke will most likely also be deployed on pass-protection duties. Dallas now seriously needs to add at least one rusher to bolster the depth. They would either have to turn to veterans like Kareem Hunt, who is still available in free agency, or call someone back off the waivers to at least fit them on the practice squad.

“All of that being said, it is possible once the cut-down dust settles that either Blue or fellow waived sophomore Phil Mafah end up back on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster,” Daugherty wrote.

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Many hope that Blue returns to the practice squad, because he has flashed in the preseason and training camp this year. We will have to wait and watch.