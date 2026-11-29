Most of the time, the former Dallas Cowboys running back, Emmitt Smith, only has good things to say about his former team. But not this time. Down with Week 12, he could no longer force himself to praise the Cowboys. Behind the shift in Smith’s perspective is Dallas’s defense.

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“We don’t get our defense together, it ain’t going to be much of a future cuz we going to run out of time with that Prescott,” shared Smith on The Family Business Podcast with Norv and Stephanie Turner. “We’re gonna run out of time with everything that we have because at some point we either got to put up or shut up because time is time is not on anybody’s side. All the time clicks on everybody’s clock. And when you got something good working, you need to take full advantage of it.

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“And right now, our defense is struggling bad. We got to put up 27 points to win the game. If we got to put up 27 points to win the game, we’re in trouble.”

A few months back too, Smith did not miss the chance to take a stand and protect the team where he spent 13 of his 15 seasons in the NFL. The fact that the Cowboys’ offseason was not dramatic after the Micah Parsons saga led him to praise the moves.

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“I think the bigger sign is that it’s been a slow, quiet offseason — the way it needs to be,” Smith told USA TODAY’s Chris Bumbaca. “It’s important for people to know, ‘We don’t need all that drama.’ We’re too good of an organization to be dealing with all that drama. Don’t need it.”

Don’t Blame the Parsons Trade. Dallas’ Defense Broke a Year Earlier.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the Micah Parsons trade. The numbers say otherwise. Icon Sportswire via Imago Great offense, awful defense Points scored2nd 31.2 a game BestWorst Points given up30th 29.2 a game BestWorst 30 points isn’t enough This season:Won 4 Lost 4 37 – 20 W 31 – 34 L 34 – 30 W 38 – 21 W 30 – 33 L 40 – 46 L 51 – 30 W 38 – 39 L NFL teams that score 30+ win 87% Dallas when it scores 30+ 50% When it broke 20.1 2022 5th 18.5 2023 5th Quinn leaves 27.5 2024 31st Parsons traded 30.1 2025 32nd 29.2 2026 30th Where it went Dan Quinn, 2024 Parsons, a year later Dallas12 winsarrow_forward7 wins Washington4 winsarrow_forward12 wins The verdict Don’t blame the Parsons trade. The defense broke the year Dan Quinn left. Dallas has given up 27 or more points a game for three straight seasons. 1 2023, with Quinn: 5th-best defense 2 2024, with Parsons, without Quinn: 31st 3 Quinn’s Washington: 4 wins to 12 Points per game, regular season. Data: nflverse, 1999 to 2026 Week 12. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Dallas scored 38 on Thanksgiving. And still lost. 2nd at scoring. 3rd-worst at stopping it. Score 30 and you win almost 9 times in 10. Dallas has lost 4 of 8. The collapse came in 2024. Parsons was still on the team. Quinn went to Washington. They went from 4 wins to 12. The Parsons trade came a year later. The damage was already done.

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But this time, Smith could no longer keep wearing the rose-tinted glasses.

For Dallas, the defensive problems have gone beyond a few bad outings. The Cowboys have struggled to stop opponents throughout the season, ranking 30th in points allowed while remaining vulnerable against both the run and the pass. Their Thanksgiving Day showdown against Philadelphia offered more disappointments, as Joe Milton III led the Eagles’ offense against a defense that had no answers.

Giving up a 21-point third-quarter lead made the defeat particularly painful for Dallas. While reviewing the biggest disappointments across the NFL this season, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pointed to Dallas as a team whose ROI on defense is zero. Despite spending heavily to improve the unit, the Cowboys have ended up with a defense that is worse than last season’s version.

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“Special teams wise, we can compete with anybody,” Smith said. “Offense wise, we can probably compete with anybody. But defense wise, a high school offense can probably run through our defense. That’s how bad it is.”

Five sacks suggested that Dallas was capable of disrupting Philadelphia’s offense, but the Cowboys struggled to turn that pressure into control of the game.

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Dallas has tried different approaches to fix its defense. Adding Joey Porter Jr. came with massive expectations. Against Philadelphia, he allowed four receptions for 41 yards.

They also hoped Mike Pettine’s arrival as a senior defensive assistant would help Christian Parker address the unit’s shortcomings. When that failed to produce a turnaround, the Cowboys made another coaching change by handing Pettine the play-calling duties. However, the defense has continued to leak points, giving up 69 across Pettine’s first two games calling plays.

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Smith is not the only one to call out the Cowboys.

“It’s gotten to a point now where you shouldn’t ask if a coaching change needs to be made. The answer is, obviously, it needs to be made,” ex-Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears said on ESPN’s NFL Live. “There are players that look worse. Like, they look worse in Week 10 than they did in than they did in Week 1, 2, 3 and 4.”