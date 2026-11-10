Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Lands New TV Gig With CBS’ Rival Network Months After OWI Arrest

Monday, November 9, the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings face-off had a sweet surprise for the Dallas Cowboys fans. The Monday Night Football coverage was covering the 2nd quarter with 13 minutes and 26 seconds remaining when, out of the blue, Pat McAfee introduced Tony Romo. What followed next was unexpected news, as it revealed Romo finally landed a job.

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“U.S. Bank Stadium has been a problem for this Buffalo Bills team. They’re not the only one. Ladies and gentlemen, joining us now, he’s our quarterback expert. Sorry about it, Orlovsky. Tony Romo, how are you, brother?” said McAfee.

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“I’m doing good, and I’m sorry, Dan, that they gave me the quarterback specialist here, but you know that I think you’re a great quarterback guru. You know that,” Romo said with a tongue-in-cheek smile.

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Well, we are all aware that the past few months have been a rough ride for the Cowboys legend after his arrest in July as he was operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Back then, Romo had a stable job with CBS.

The former quarterback had joined the network as an NFL game analyst in 2017, signing a 10-year, $180 million contract in 2020, and had four years and $72 million left. After the OWI incident, CBS had kept him on the bench. Months later, in October, CBS Sports announced it “mutually agreed to part ways” with Romo. Many thought that’s how Romo’s broadcasting career unexpectedly came to a halt. But it seems they were wrong.

Even though there has been no official news of the broadcasting world giving Romo a second chance, going by McAfee’s introduction, the former quarterback landed a job with ESPN as a quarterback expert.

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“ESPN is expected to change its No. 2 NFL game-calling team of Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick Jr. due to its new NFL deal,” noted The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

Going by the conversation between McAfee and Romo, it now seems that Orlovsky will no longer serve as the quarterback expert for ESPN.

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Romo had been on their radar for quite some time now. Back in 2020, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that ESPN was ready to slip in a fat check for the former Cowboys quarterback in an attempt to fix the Monday Night Football broadcasting team.

ESPN was reportedly ready to make Romo one of its highest-paid broadcasting personalities. McCarthy suggested that the network could offer him between $10 million and $14 million annually to leave CBS. The report came at an interesting moment, with Romo calling the Texans-Chiefs playoff game for CBS on the same day. Marchand further fueled the speculation, revealing that ESPN was expected to go “all in” to land the popular NFL analyst.

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But nothing transpired back then. It took Romo one arrest and his breakup with CBS to land a gig with ESPN.