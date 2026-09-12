Cowboys Name Green Dot Leader on Defense After Historically Bad Defensive Season

The Dallas Cowboys are highly motivated to turn the page after a mathematically challenging defensive showing throughout the 2025 campaign. The franchise unfortunately tumbled to the bottom of the league rankings last year after surrendering a franchise-record 511 points. Determined to orchestrate a massive structural turnaround, the coaching staff exercised extreme caution when selecting their new Green Dot leader.

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The Cowboys officially awarded that vital on-field responsibility to DeMarvion Overshown after head coach Brian Schottenheimer noticed a dramatic shift in his competitive intent.

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“It’s a process,” shared head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the September 10 episode of the 105.3 The FAN podcast. “Will there be multiple guys doing it? Overshown’s gonna be doing it quite a bit, but, again, with our different packages going into this game, we do have different guys that can do it, but D. Mo will be doing a lot of the heavy lifting.”

However, earning that heavy lifting role from new defensive coordinator Christian Parker was hardly an easy task. The young linebacker was forced to constantly prove himself against deliberate coaching sabotage.

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“Interesting note from Brian Schottenheimer: Christian Parker acted like the communication system went out during a play Wednesday to see how DeMarvion Overshown would react,” ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer reported on July 30. “Schottenheimer said Overshown got the defense into the exact right call.”

Overshown passed the high-pressure test with flying colors, proving he could effectively quarterback the defense even amidst absolute silence. This strict evaluation process was mandatory before handing him the defensive keys, but Overshown had already mentally prepared for the burden.

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“For us to be the great defense that we need to be, I am going to have to be the great leader that I need to be,” he said in an interview with DLLS Sports in June after Parker shifted him to middle linebacker. “So, him giving me that role, and giving me that badge, I take that with heart. Because I want to be that, I want people to look at me in the fourth quarter and say, ‘This guy is still going hard, let me give what I got left, let me give what I got left.’”

Things are finally falling in his favor as he enters the 2026 season completely healthy after a brutally unlucky start to his professional career.

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After missing his entire rookie season with a preseason ACL tear, he posted a brilliant 2024 campaign before suffering a devastating multi-ligament knee tear in Week 13. That catastrophic injury also erased the vast majority of his 2025 season, limiting him to just six games and pushing his total missed games to 32 over three years.

With so much pent-up emotion from those grueling rehabilitation stints, Overshown desperately wants to prove Dallas made the correct decision. He is now completely guided by a “people ain’t seen my best yet” mindset, and his head coach already sees a completely evolved player.

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Brian Schottenheimer Praises DeMarvion Overshown’s Commitment

Ever since Dallas picked Overshown with the 90th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has stayed with the franchise. So, over these years, Schottenheimer has witnessed him evolve. According to the head coach, even in the offseason, the linebacker left no stone unturned to give his 100%.

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“I’m proud of him, the way he’s worked and how hard he’s attacked learning this playbook, another system,” Schottenheimer said. “These players that have been here for a couple years, all the different systems they’ve been through, from DQ to Zim to Flos to Christian. But he’s really attacked this one, and he’s practicing with a different intent.”

Over the years, Overshown has been under three different coordinators, and he has thrived. When he first arrived, Dan Quinn was in charge, then it was Mike Zimmer in 2024 and Matt Eberflus in 2025. This year it will be Parker. However, the changes did not quite bother him, for he focused on his work.

Along with finishing second on the team in tackles, he joined elite company by becoming the third Cowboys player since 1982 to record at least five sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble in one season. DeMarcus Ware (2006) and Greg Ellis (1999) were the other two.

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Overshown is in the final year of his rookie contract during this season. So, it will be his last chance to push his case forward for an extension.