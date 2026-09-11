Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy Signs New Contract Just Days Before Week 1 Game

The Dallas Cowboys fans might remember Ryan Flournoy’s message to the team in his rookie year. “My passion is my superpower,” he said before his rookie season in 2024. Over the next two seasons, Flournoy proved that he is not just about big proclamations and lived up to his claims. Being a trustworthy weapon on offense, Dallas has chosen to lock Flournoy up for a little longer ahead of its 2026 season opener on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sources: The #Cowboys and WR Ryan Flournoy have agreed to a 1-year contract extension worth up to $6M,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on September 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft tallied a career-best 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns over 16 regular-season games last year, of which he started four. After a successful season, this contract extension comes as a reward.

Flournoy’s college career kick-started at Central Missouri in 2018 before he switched to Iowa Western CC in 2021 and wrapped up his collegiate experience with Southeast Missouri State.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Central Missouri, a preseason injury sidelined him at the start of the 2019 season, but he returned and played in 10 games, finishing with 17 catches for 170 yards. In 2021, he was Iowa Western’s leading receiver with 32 catches for 545 yards and five touchdowns.

At Southeast Missouri, he earned First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors in his first season, while serving as team captain and starting 11 games. He led the team with 984 receiving yards, seven touchdowns, and 89.5 receiving yards per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the big NFL test. However, within a short time, he showed considerable success. Flournoy was among the Cowboys’ roster cuts before the start of last season, but he cleared waivers and landed back on the practice squad. The former sixth-round pick knew better than to waste the second chance.

He surpassed 100 receiving yards for the first time against the New York Jets in Week 5 last year and reached the mark again against the Detroit Lions later in the season. The first performance came with CeeDee Lamb out injured, forcing Flournoy to take on a bigger role in the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flournoy had a steep learning curve in 2025 and credited game time for a rise in his confidence.

“I know the offense now,” Flournoy said in June. “I know how to operate as a professional. Coming in from college, coming in from a small school, you kind of get drowned out. Just trying to navigate what works for you and seeing what works for others, my confidence skyrocketed after I found what worked for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Flournoy’s breakout performance against the Jets in the 37-22 win won over QB Dak Prescott. Flournoy established himself as the team’s top receiver, recording six catches on nine targets for 114 yards. Although he didn’t score, he finished with twice as many receiving yards as George Pickens, who had 57. He also contributed 10 rushing yards on two carries.

“You know, going back to those Atlanta trips and just those offseason times, just spending time together and getting to know somebody, that guy has got what an old coach used to say: sh** in his neck,” Prescott gave Flournoy his due credit. “He wants to be great. Every opportunity and responsibility, he wants to make the most of it, and I think tonight was just an example of just that — of him getting that opportunity and making every play that came his way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Flournoy became the second Cowboys player to sign an extension on Thursday following Brevyn Spann-Ford’s three-year, $18 million extension. But with the big cheque comes bigger expectations.

Ryan Flournoy Enters Year 3 With Bigger Expectations

Ryan Flournoy has come a long way from his first preseason appearance against the Rams, finishing that game with two catches for eight yards and a fumble. But last season, he made the most of the opportunity to prove himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s expected to have an even bigger role in the offense this season as the solidified WR3,” wrote Jordan Schultz on X.

As he enters Year 3 with the Cowboys, Flournoy’s goal is to remain consistent and build on the habits that have fueled his growth. Focus is the key as he will have to gain more confidence in his role behind Lamb and Pickens.

Flournoy’s rookie season produced only 10 catches, but the sixth-round pick impressed head coach Brian Schottenheimer with his willingness to block downfield and contribute on special teams. That work ultimately led to increased playing time in Year 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He earned it the right way; he earned it through special teams. He earned it by doing the run blocking, doing the things in the run game — the dirty work, if you will,” Schottenheimer said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Now he’s one of those guys — because he does everything right — Dak [Prescott] doesn’t hesitate when he looks at him. He just turns it loose. He gets to his spot.”

With new money in his bank account and increased expectations from Schottenheimer, Flournoy will be tested harder than he has been. His first challenge comes in the form of the New York Giants on Sunday.