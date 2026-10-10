“Get Rid of the Coach”: Ex-Cowboys WR Goes on Explosive Rant Against Brian Schottenheimer and Co. After Embarrassing Loss to Buccaneers

Every passing season, the Dallas Cowboys fans’ patience is running thinner. A three-decade Super Bowl drought is getting heavy on Brian Schottenheimer and his team. However, for former Dallas wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, it’s the head coach who is at fault, as Dallas has yet to win a Super Bowl even after making a head coaching change last season.

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“Man, f*** the Cowboys. You know what I mean? And I’m going to give some advice to Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones and Jerry Jr. I’m going to give you the advice. Get rid of that m***********, man. Just get rid of the coach,” shared Johnson in a video message on X on October 8. “Get rid of the defensive coordinator. Get rid of the coach. I understand y’all don’t like to fire people in season. I get it. But it’s time, man. It’s literally time.”

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Schottenheimer has just one season to prove himself, and the job carries immense pressure. Upon taking the role, Schottenheimer expressed his ambition to establish “the greatest culture in professional sports.” But after 22 games at the helm, his tenure has come under scrutiny, more so with the Dak Prescott factor in play.

Prescott has not been immune to criticism since becoming Dallas’ starting quarterback in 2016, but his regular-season record has remained a strength. Under Jason Garrett, the Cowboys went 40-24 with Prescott, translating to a 62.5% win rate. They continued to post similar results under Mike McCarthy, finishing 36-22 in games in which Prescott was healthy.

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Cut to Schottenheimer: in 22 games coaching Prescott, he has recorded a 9-12-1 mark, giving him a winning percentage of just 39%. That is considerably lower than the 62% rate Prescott had achieved as a starting quarterback under previous coaches.

So, Johnson got all fired up, claiming that Dallas should not have counted on Schottenheimer, who had a poor coaching history.

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“Y’all hired a coach based on what?” questioned the former wide receiver. “He got fired in Seattle with Pete Carroll. He’s (only) been a co-offensive coordinator, we’re not dealing with Sean McVay here. This ain’t no Kyle Shanahan. Hell, he ain’t Ben Johnson, he ain’t Todd Haley and Todd Haley hasn’t coached in the NFL in 100 years. But y’all hired him as if he is some genius of an offensive coordinator. …”

It’s been only five weeks into the 2026 season, but Schottenheimer is already receiving uncomfortable questions.

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He revamped the Cowboys’ defensive coaching staff this offseason, appointing Christian Parker as the unit’s new coordinator. Parker was given a revamped roster in an effort to improve the defense. Did the revamp produce satisfactory results? Unfortunately not. Dallas has continued to struggle through the first five games, remaining near the bottom of the NFL defensively.

The Cowboys had a golden opportunity to extend their momentum against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team missing its starting quarterback. Instead, the disappointing defeat has fueled calls for Schottenheimer to be held accountable for the team’s struggles.

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“This is a fireable loss,” J Tuck of Fox Sports Radio shared.

Talking about expectations from Schottenheimer? It’s zero at the moment.

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“NFC Championship game? Man, you can’t even beat an NFC opponent,” Johnson said.

Schottenheimer still has time to close the gaps and save Michael Irvin’s precious locks, which the legend might have to sacrifice if the Cowboys don’t reach the NFC Championship Game.