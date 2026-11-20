It was tough for the Dallas Cowboys to make peace with the 46-40 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. But for the Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, things were tougher. Days after the loss, he was penalized for a controversial play. Already mentally upset, former Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg tried to lighten things up in the latest presser by offering Lamb some help. But that too came with a condition.

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CeeDee Lamb played a significant role in George Pickens’ second touchdown, but his contribution came at a cost. While clearing the way for his teammate, Lamb delivered a crushing block on Deommodore Lenoir that sent the 49ers defender airborne. The officials initially threw a flag, only to change their mind moments later. With no penalty called during the game, Lamb thought that he might have gotten away with the hit. However, the league had other plans and handed him a $30,000 fine, leaving Lamb upset.

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“See, he looked like you were blocking with an edge a little bit this past game. Was that a intent to block as hard as you did?” asked reporter Joseph Hoyt.

“I mean, I just can block, bro. I can block and I’m real good at doing things like that, but I get fined. So, that’s where I kind of retract from doing all that,” Lamb shared. “And to answer your question, I got fined $30,000 in case anybody was ordering.”

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“What helmet to helmet?” asked Hoyt.

“Yeah, which I never touched him with my helmet, but that’s a conversation,” Lamb said.

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“Did you not get hit in the helmet?” asked another reporter.

“I guess as a receiver, we can get hit but can’t deliver the punch,” answered Lamb.

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“How frustrating is that?” asked Hoyt.

“Let me punch you and I tell you. and you tell me how Yeah. Right,” shared the wide receiver.

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“I’ll pay you fine if you do, CeeDee,” added former Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg jokingly.

It was clearly evident that Lamb was upset at the league’s decision.

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He took a stand for himself, claiming that his helmet never made contact with Lenoir during the block. But throughout the interview, even though he did not openly voice his frustration, he was clearly not happy with how things took shape.

Lamb’s value to the Cowboys isn’t measured solely by his receiving production. The wideout also plays his part in the blocking game. Lamb delivered a massive block on Lenoir, helping Pickens find the end zone for the second time. But in the presser, he tried to push forward a strong case.

His argument was that receivers regularly absorb hard hits from defenders, including contact around the head, but face financial penalties when they deliver an equally physical response while blocking.

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Pickens emerged as Dallas’ primary receiving threat against San Francisco, leaving Lamb in a supporting role for a change. While Pickens had 11 receptions to Lamb’s seven-reception tally and finished with 73 more receiving yards in that game, Lamb wasn’t entirely overshadowed.

He secured seven of 13 targets for 72 yards and found the end zone once in the Cowboys’ 46-40 defeat. His touchdown was particularly impressive, as he leaped to complete a one-handed, one-yard catch late in the fourth quarter, taking his season total to eight.

While the fine might make him overcautious now, Lamb is targeting a milestone. The receiver needs only 24 more yards to secure his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season. The feat will make him the first player in franchise history to accomplish it.

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Dallas legends like Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin, and Drew Pearson, all associated with the iconic No. 88 jersey, never put together such a streak.