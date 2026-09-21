Injured Cowboys CB Cobie Durant Winces in Pain After Teammate Steps on His Delicate Parts

Cobie Durant’s day went from bad to brutally awkward with 12 seconds left in the second quarter. While covering Terry McLaurin on first-and-goal from the Dallas 1, Durant hit the turf after Jayden Daniels’ pass fell incomplete. Then came the part nobody saw coming. As Durant lay face-down, teammate Markquese Bell backed into him and accidentally stepped on him near the groin, turning an already painful play into one of the most uncomfortable moments of the game.

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Ironically, the football field has given Durant some of his best memories too. On Christmas Day in 2022, he intercepted two passes for the Rams and returned the second one 85 yards for his first career touchdown. That afternoon at SoFi Stadium became one of the biggest highlights of his young career. Four years later, the field delivered a very different kind of memory.

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“Ouchie Alert: #Cowboys Cobie Durant wincing after teammate S Marquese Bell accidentally steps on him in several delicate places,” senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on X, attaching a video.

The clip also raised an obvious question: why was Durant so exposed there in the first place?

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NFL players wear helmets and pads almost everywhere else, yet many still skip a hard protective cup. Mobility is the biggest reason. Cups can restrict sprinting, cutting and twisting, enough for some players to decide the protection is not worth the limitation.

Former Giants pass rusher Osi Umenyiora tried wearing one after taking a groin hit during training camp, then stopped because he felt it slowed him down. Eli Manning also recalled that taking snaps from a center wearing one was uncomfortable because the hard cup hurt his hand.

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The viral mishap was ugly, but Durant’s résumé is not built on moments like that.

A 2022 fourth-round pick, Durant spent his first four NFL seasons with the Rams before joining Dallas this offseason. The Cowboys were not simply looking for depth. They needed someone who could handle meaningful snaps immediately.

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DaRon Bland was coming off another foot surgery, while Shavon Revel was still working his way back from the ACL tear he suffered at East Carolina. Durant gave Dallas the flexibility it badly needed.

For the past two seasons, he had worked primarily on the boundary, but Dallas also knew he could slide inside. In 2023, roughly half of his defensive snaps came from the slot, giving Brian Schottenheimer another movable piece in a secondary already dealing with uncertainty.

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Durant embraced that opportunity immediately. Before facing his former team in the preseason, his excitement was obvious.

“Overly excited … I went up against that offense for four years,” Durant said. “It’s a high-powered offense with Matthew Stafford, the running backs in the backfield, the wide receiving corps. It’s exciting when you’re practicing and going up against it. But now I’m here with the Dallas Cowboys, running a new defense with new guys. Now you’re actually gonna get to see what the guy next to you is really about going up against another offense.”

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Durant’s injury added another name to a list that was already getting ugly two weeks into the season.

“The Cowboys had an incredibly healthy training camp, but man, two weeks into the regular season, the Cowboys lost Tyler Smith (starter), Malik Hooker (starter), DeMarvion Overshown (starter), Cobie Durant (starter), and P.J. Locke (semi-starter),” wrote former Dallas player Jesse Holley.

With Durant sidelined, Dallas now has an immediate question in the secondary: who takes those snaps next?

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Durant’s Injury Puts Shavon Revel Back in the Spotlight

For now, Dallas has no clear timeline on Durant’s return. The Cowboys ruled him out with a hamstring injury, and Shavon Revel took over at outside corner opposite DaRon Bland.

The 2025 third-round pick spent much of his rookie season recovering from the torn ACL he suffered at East Carolina in 2024, then dealt with another setback after the draft. He did not debut until after Dallas’ November bye and later admitted he did not truly feel like himself again until OTAs this year.

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This summer was different. Revel entered camp healthy, showed no lingering knee issues and pushed Durant for the starting job opposite Bland. Brian Schottenheimer noticed the change too.

“I’m excited for [Revel],” Schottenheimer said. “I think you see a guy that’s got a lot more confidence than he had last year, understandably so. Last year, he was limited. This year, he’s been really full go.”

Revel has never been shy about where he wants that progress to lead.

“I am going to be, someday, the best cornerback in the league,” Revel said in June. “That’s just how I look at it, and I have the confidence to say it. At the end of the day, I got to work.”

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With Durant sidelined, that ambition now comes with a much bigger responsibility. Dallas may need Revel to handle meaningful snaps sooner than expected.

Dallas’ Injury Crisis Gets a Tougher Test Against Baltimore

The problem extends well beyond Durant.

Dallas has six days to patch together its defense before facing Baltimore on September 27 at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. It will be the Cowboys’ first regular-season game outside the United States since beating Jacksonville in London in 2014.

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The Cowboys entered the Washington game without Malik Hooker, DeMarvion Overshown and James Houston, then lost Durant and P.J. Locke during the first half. Dallas still escaped with the win, but Washington piled up 389 total yards, including 182 on the ground, showing how quickly the missing bodies started to matter.

Baltimore raises the difficulty immediately. The Ravens have won six of their seven previous meetings with Dallas, including the last two, and Lamar Jackson now awaits a defense still sorting through injuries at cornerback, safety and linebacker.

Dallas survived the damage against Washington. Against Baltimore, Christian Parker may find out just how much his remaining depth can handle.