Michael Irvin Takes Swipe at Coaches Who “Got in on Daddy’s Back” Amid Deion Sanders Backlash

It has been 27 years since Michael Irvin last played with Deion Sanders during their time with the Dallas Cowboys in 1999. However, even after almost three decades, he still thinks highly of his former teammate. Now that Sanders has become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Irvin stood in Coach Prime’s defense, stating how he won his own battle without anyone’s backing.

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“I hear coaches say, ‘Well, Deion didn’t pay his dues.’ I say, ‘What the hell? What are you talking?’ We got more coaches in the league that didn’t pay their dues because they got in on daddy’s back or, on some coaching friend’s back,” Irvin said on a new episode of the Ring Champs podcast.

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This came after Deion Sanders got called out for going to see his son Shedeur Sanders at Cleveland Browns training camp.

Even though Irvin did not name any coach in particular, there are a lot of instances when, after getting inspired by their fathers who were head coaches, the sons, too, took the head coaching job. In these cases, the referrals and their father’s name were enough for the candidates. Even though later on, the roles came with a lot of expectations, initially they had an easier breakthrough than former NFL players like Deion Sanders, with no backing.

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Deion Sanders had to figure things out on his own. His biological father, Mims Sanders, passed away in 1993 at the age of 50, when Deion was trying to find his footing in the league, playing for the Atlanta Falcons. Coach Prime, for that matter, did not have anyone related to this field who could have guided him. Yet he left his mark as a head coach.

“Deion absolutely paid his dues because Deion had to start off coaching little league,” Irvin added.

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He retired in 2006 after playing 14 years in the NFL. To start off coaching, he took the head coaching role at Prime Prep Academy. It was a state charter school co-founded by Deion. It was followed by another head coaching stint at Triple A Academy.

Finally, in 2020, the 8x Pro Bowler stepped into the head coaching role in college with Jackson State University, followed by his Buffaloes stint. Irvin’s claim that Deion Sanders has proven himself without the help of anyone. He is backed by the results he has produced at both Jackson State and Colorado.

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However, moving into the 2026 season, Deion Sanders will have to put in extra effort after Colorado went 3-9 last season. In that way, Irvin’s boost comes at a crucial time.