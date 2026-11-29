The Dallas Cowboys are yet to get clarity on extending George Pickens’ contract. As the uncertainty looms, the NFL issued a hefty fine for the wide receiver while the Cowboys are still coping with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving. While Pickens is leaving no stone unturned on the field, the penalty that came because of his behavior might turn out to be costly.

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NFL fined Pickens $17,911 for taunting during last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, as per the NFL’s accountability report.

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“There shall be no unsportsmanlike conduct. This applies to any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship. Such acts specifically include, among others: Throwing a punch, or a forearm, or kicking at an opponent, even though no contact is made,” NFL’s rulebook Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1. “Using abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League. Using baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams.”

The NFL had decided to tighten its celebration rule. As reported by NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, violent gestures had surged 133 percent, while sexual taunting had increased by 52 percent when the directive was introduced last August. According to the NFL rulebook, for a first offense, players are fined nearly $12,000, which increases to $18,000.

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When it comes to taunting, Pickens is not a first-time offender.

Don’t Blame the Parsons Trade. Dallas’ Defense Broke a Year Earlier.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the Micah Parsons trade. The numbers say otherwise. Icon Sportswire via Imago Great offense, awful defense Points scored2nd 31.2 a game BestWorst Points given up30th 29.2 a game BestWorst 30 points isn’t enough This season:Won 4 Lost 4 37 – 20 W 31 – 34 L 34 – 30 W 38 – 21 W 30 – 33 L 40 – 46 L 51 – 30 W 38 – 39 L NFL teams that score 30+ win 87% Dallas when it scores 30+ 50% When it broke 20.1 2022 5th 18.5 2023 5th Quinn leaves 27.5 2024 31st Parsons traded 30.1 2025 32nd 29.2 2026 30th Where it went Dan Quinn, 2024 Parsons, a year later Dallas12 winsarrow_forward7 wins Washington4 winsarrow_forward12 wins The verdict Don’t blame the Parsons trade. The defense broke the year Dan Quinn left. Dallas has given up 27 or more points a game for three straight seasons. 1 2023, with Quinn: 5th-best defense 2 2024, with Parsons, without Quinn: 31st 3 Quinn’s Washington: 4 wins to 12 Points per game, regular season. Data: nflverse, 1999 to 2026 Week 12. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Dallas scored 38 on Thanksgiving. And still lost. 2nd at scoring. 3rd-worst at stopping it. Score 30 and you win almost 9 times in 10. Dallas has lost 4 of 8. The collapse came in 2024. Parsons was still on the team. Quinn went to Washington. They went from 4 wins to 12. The Parsons trade came a year later. The damage was already done.

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Against the Titans, Dallas had reason to celebrate after Dak Prescott crossed the goal line, but Pickens quickly shifted the attention away from the touchdown. The wide receiver was flagged immediately after the score, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that pushed Brandon Aubrey’s extra-point attempt back to 48 yards. Aubrey made the kick despite the added distance, but the league wasn’t quite as forgiving toward Pickens.

The NFL also handed out fines to two Titans defenders for their actions during the game. Jonathan Franklin-Myers was fined $11,941 for a late hit, while Cedric Gray received a $7,131 fine for a facemask. But Pickens’ burden was greater because he was a repeat offender. He had already been fined $11,941 for taunting during the Cowboys’ Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Even if we leave the 2026 season aside, last season has also been hard for the wide receiver.

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After scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, he climbed onto the goalpost at Allegiant Stadium to celebrate. Considering his irresponsible behavior on the field, the league handed him a $26,085 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct involving the use of a prop. It was the biggest fine issued following Week 11.

In 2025, during his first stint with the Cowboys, he was fined on six occasions. His Week 2 outing against the New York Giants resulted in two penalties, while a taunting incident during the Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals brought another fine.

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Besides the taunting penalty against the Eagles, a debate spiked surrounding Pickens after he ran to the locker room with two seconds left on the game and had to be called back onto the field for one last offensive play. With so many things happening all at once, it raises questions about his future.

George Pickens’ Costly Mistakes Could Complicate His Future in Dallas

The Cowboys had time till July to extend Pickens’ contract. As he now plays under franchise tag, Dallas will make their next major contract decision on the wide receiver after the 2026 regular season ends.

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Pickens has delivered impressive numbers this season, recording 62 catches for 847 yards and six touchdowns.

Against the Eagles, Pickens somehow finished a single reception with minus-12 yards after the catch, turning what could have been a productive third-down play into a costly setback.

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“This is the first completed pass beyond the sticks to end up losing yardage outright (removing lateral plays) in the @NextGenStats database,” ESPN’s Ben Solak shared.

Pickens’ production has not always been matched by sound decision-making on the field. That was evident against the Eagles, on a third-and-10 play when he secured a pass close to the first-down marker but moved backward instead of forward. The unnecessary movement cost the Cowboys valuable yardage and highlighted an area of his game that needs improvement.

Against the Eagles, he dropped a potential 63-yard touchdown pass from Prescott.

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So, Pickens is now walking on a tightrope.