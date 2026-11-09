Prayers Pour in From Brian Schottenheimer & Others as Cowboys Player Suffers Devastating Injury Setback Against Colts

The Dallas Cowboys camp is already having sleepless nights over the injuries of George Pickens and Jake Ferguson. Another concern was added as concussion scares returned for safety P.J. Locke during the Indianapolis Colts face-off.

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“P.J. unfortunately had another concussion. So, you know, got him covered in prayers,” said the head coach in the latest presser.

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This is the second consecutive week Locke has suffered a concussion. He went down in the Week 8 matchup against Arizona, but was able to clear protocol and return for the Colts game. Locke was limited in practice on Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday.

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Locke lasted till the fourth quarter, ultimately going down during a run play by the Colts with a little over two minutes to go.

His teammates recognized the seriousness of the situation, taking a knee for the injured player. Locke was helped off the field, “barely under his own power,” per Cowboys insider Patrik C. Walker. He noted that Locke was not moving initially when he was down on the field.

Locke was still able to contribute to the game. He made four total tackles and was able to defend two passes.

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Concerns have not left Locke’s side this season. Back in September, the veteran safety suffered a torn plantar fascia in his foot against Washington. The injury left him sidelined for five games.

Locke’s troubles with his health have been consistent. Back in January 2025, with every passing game, Locke felt his quadriceps getting weaker, according to the Cowboys website. The concerning symptoms eventually led the then-Broncos safety to visit neurological consultant Dr. Chad Prusmack for an MRI. What the scan uncovered was alarming: nerve damage, a fractured L5 lumbar vertebra, and a degenerative disc. Locke could still take the field if he wanted to, but that did not mean he was out of danger.

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One unfortunate collision in the wrong spot could sever a nerve, turning an ordinary football hit into a potentially life-altering incident. Given how sensitive things are healthwise, Locke did not give up playing.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, too, need him. While Locke might not be a headline-grabbing defensive talent, his ability to fill multiple roles in the secondary gives him a useful edge. He can operate at either safety position and has also taken snaps in the slot. Yet his biggest selling point could be a familiar face on the coaching staff.

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Locke previously played under Christian Parker in Denver, where the current defensive coordinator spent three seasons working with the Broncos’ defensive backs.

While these factors could have boosted Dallas’ game, all they are praying now is Locke’s healthy return.

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“My mans just got out of protocol good lord,” wrote a fan.

“🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” another fan dropped his reaction.

“Hate to see it,” wrote another fan.

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“PJ Locke is a fine player but he should really consider retiring for the betterment of his life post-football. Just scary man,” another comment read.

P.J. Locke is currently in his seventh season in the league, and this constant pattern of injuries sure looks concerning. In fact, after getting the diagnosis in January, he felt his career was over. And since then, he’s already racked up two concussions and one foot injury.

The Cowboys’ secondary also needed Locke back, as they were down two starters in him and Caleb Downs. The rookie had also suffered a concussion, but was able to return in the Colts game. He played well on Sunday, tallying three tackles, one sack, and one interception.