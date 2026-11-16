“Something’s Gotta Change”: Dak Prescott Calls for Drastic Measures as Cowboys HC Rips Defense

The Dallas Cowboys showed grit in the first half going against the 49ers. For a side that was taking on a team coached by Kyle Shanahan, trailing 17-16 at halftime was a commendable feat for Dallas. However, the Cowboys defense, like clockwork, was overwhelmed from then on. Quarterback Dak Prescott wants things to change, stat.

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“Things gotta get better. Simple as that,” shared Prescott in the post-game presser as reported by Cowboys reporter Patrick Walker. “I truly believe we have the people, but something’s gotta change.”

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Prepare yourself for this stat: the Dallas Cowboys gave up 584 yards of total offense.

Three back-to-back touchdowns in the second half had the 49ers 38-19 ahead of the Cowboys. The latter tried to come back with consecutive touchdowns of their own in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done when Dallas settled for a field goal in the third quarter, and when Prescott was intercepted.

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Dallas had struggled to prevent opponents from making big plays, and San Francisco took full advantage of that weakness. The 49ers repeatedly found open space, recording three touchdowns of 66 yards or longer, per ESPN.

Kyle Shanahan’s offensive mind was simply too powerful for Dallas. In the third quarter, Brock Purdy threw backwards to running back Kaelon Black, who surprised fans by throwing the ball to Deebo Samuel Jr., who had an open field in front of him. With the 49ers blocking for him, he charged past for a 70-yard touchdown run.

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Purdy also made a great play in the 2nd quarter, scrambling and then finding an open Christian McCaffrey, who charged forward on a 74-yard score.

It was a historic defensive collapse, representing the most yards allowed in a home game in franchise history.

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Dallas legend Michael Irvin had already raised his concerns before the game.

“I’m worried about that battle with Kyle [Shanahan] and Christian Parker,” Irvin said on The White House podcast. “And Kyle is just the best at it. So, it’s gotta be a shootout for me. Any chance that Dallas have at winning this game is got to be a shootout.”

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Shanahan proved Irvin’s concerns correct.

Before Sunday’s face-off, San Francisco’s offense was putting up 29.4 points and 376.8 yards per game, while the Cowboys were surrendering 26.2 points on average. That left Dak Prescott and Co. with a clear responsibility: keep the scoreboard moving. The offense had to shoulder its share of the burden rather than wait for the defense to come up with game-changing moments.

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For a while, Dallas appeared capable of keeping up with San Francisco. Prescott and the offense stayed in the fight through the opening half. But the balance shifted after halftime, and the Cowboys couldn’t sustain their offensive rhythm.

Prescott completed 58.8% of his passes for 343 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. The five scoring throws matched his career high, while his 103.6 passer rating showed an eventful outing. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

While he still managed with his late-game heroics, the Cowboys’ defense has put head coach Brian Schottenheimer in a bitter mood. They gave up 29 points in the second half alone. He refused to sugarcoat how he felt.

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“I thought it was unacceptable,” he told reporters. “The tackling was atrocious. At the end of the day, we tackled like s*** in the second half.”

Putting up 40 points is usually enough to give a team a strong chance of winning. For the Cowboys, though, Sunday’s game became another painful exception. Not when the 49ers were already plenty steps ahead.

According to ESPN insights, Dallas has now scored 40 or more points and lost just three times in its entire franchise history. Even more surprising, two of those defeats have come under Schottenheimer.

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Jerry Jones had previously said that he doesn’t plan on making any staff changes midway through the season. But with every loss, patience is wearing thin among fans for Brian Schottenheimer.