“Why Not”: Von Miller Fuels Cowboys Speculation With Dak Prescott Photo After Regretting Commanders Move

Von Miller is looking for a new home since becoming a free agent. He hasn’t shied away from hinting where he wants to go and the players he wants to team up with.

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In an Instagram story, Miller shared a picture of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, sitting with a trophy in a Cowboys jersey. He only accompanied the photo with a rather cryptic caption:

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“Why not?…

Imago Credit: Von Miller/@vonmiller via Instagram

This is not the first time in the last few days that Miller has associated himself with Brian Schottenheimer’s camp. The veteran outside linebacker was in attendance at the Cowboys training camp on Monday. In July, Miller also posted a photoshopped picture of himself in the Cowboys jersey on his Instagram story.

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During an interview with RJ Ochoa, Miller also openly expressed his interest in joining the Cowboys.

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“It would be great to be a Dallas Cowboy,” he said. “I grew up here in Dallas. I’ve always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys.

It shouldn’t be too much of a hassle for the Cowboys and Miller if he does end up signing with the team. He is familiar with defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s defense, having worked with him during their stint with the Denver Broncos. This time, Miller is committed to making the right choice.

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“I only got two offers last year,” Miller shared on 89 with Steve Smith and James Palmer. “I have one contract offer from the Washington Commanders. That’s when I went and played. And I had one offer from the Seattle Seahawks. And obviously, I picked the wrong team on that one.”

Had he chosen the latter, Miller would have been a Super Bowl champion. Though it will be tough to realize this dream with Dallas, they could perhaps contend for the Lombardi in the near future.

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While we do not yet know where Miller goes, fans shared their reactions on X.

“It would be a good signing to be honest he only need to come in on 3rd & 4th down pass rush situations I just notice he had 9 sacks last year,” one fan wrote.

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Von Miller is 37 years old. He might not get as many reps, but he sure can still contribute.

“I’m ngl that’s a move that needs to be made if they can’t get [Maxx] Crosby,” another wrote. “[Rashan] Gary can stop the run but we have no bonafide winners at the edge.”

The fan isn’t wrong. Since Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys have severely lacked at edge.

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“Jerry needs to get this done already. He’d be foolish not to do it,” wrote a fan.

“Von Miller not playing with y’all He wants in,” a fan wrote.

Given Dallas’ severe defensive struggles last season, perhaps the team could give him a call.