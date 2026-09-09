DeAndre Hopkins Shuts Down Viral Rumor About ‘Reaching Out to Struggling Teams’ Amid Free Agency

DeAndre Hopkins made his coaching debut at Georgia Tech this month, but does that mean the veteran wide receiver has retired from the NFL? Perhaps not. On multiple occasions, Hopkins has admitted that he isn’t done with the NFL yet. However, a recent report from a fantasy expert has sparked a debate about his decision to temporarily step away from the NFL for a coaching job at Georgia Tech.

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Per reports, Hopkins was willing to play even for a struggling team on a veteran minimum salary, but no team signed him.

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“DeAndre Hopkins was willing to take the veteran minimum just to get one more opportunity in the NFL,” fantasy expert’s Instagram post read. “Hopkins reportedly told reporters that before accepting his new coaching job at Georgia Tech, he reached out to multiple struggling teams and offered to play for the veteran minimum.

“The longtime NFL star wasn’t looking for a major role or a big contract either — he hoped to serve as a veteran presence, help mentor younger wide receivers, and contribute wherever he could. Ultimately, no team was interested in signing him. Now the 5x Pro Bowler is officially moving on to the next chapter of his football career as a coach at Georgia Tech.”

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As the report circulated, the five-time Pro Bowler quickly cleared up his stance on the rumors that no team wanted him and admitted that he never reached out to any struggling team.

“This is false, I didn’t reach out to struggling teams,” Hopkins commented.

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A former first-round pick, DeAndre Hopkins spent 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Houston Texans before his brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the 2025 season after recording 22 receptions for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Following the 2025 season, however, Hopkins became a free agent as his one-year, $5 million contract with the Ravens expired. Since then, Hopkins hasn’t landed a new contract with any team, as the receiver eventually decided to take the coaching route.

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However, before getting a job at Georgia, the 34-year-old receiver had already made his intentions toward coaching clear. Before joining Georgia, Hopkins spent time with his former head coach Mike Vrabel at the New England Patriots’ training camp, as the veteran worked with coaches and visited the personnel department.

Vrabel, on the other hand, who coached Hopkins when he was the Titans’ head coach, spoke highly of Hopkins’ interest in coaching.

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“He has got coaching gear on, and he is helping out the offensive coaches and meeting with our personnel guys,” said the Patriots head coach. “I mean, he loves football. People that love football and have played the game for the length of time that he did want to explore the opportunities and what that looks like after his playing career is over.”

Less than a week after working with New England, DeAndre Hopkins joined Georgia Tech as an assistant wide receivers coach. At Georgia, Hopkins is bringing familiarity, as the former NFL wide receiver has previously worked with the Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator, George Godsey.

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At the same time, however, Hopkins admitted that while he has started the next chapter of his football career, he hasn’t done with playing in the NFL yet.

“I haven’t retired from the NFL,” said Hopkins immediately after getting the coaching job at Georgia.

Across 13 seasons in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins has recorded 1,006 receptions for 13,295 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the 34-year-old has the pedigree to become a wide receiver coach in the near future. The question for now, however, remains whether Hopkins will eventually settle down as a coach or make an NFL return.