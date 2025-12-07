Deion Sanders Reacts to Browns’ Gesture for Shedeur Sanders Before Titans Game

The Cleveland Browns get ready for the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, but one storyline took center stage. Deion Sanders opens up about the Browns’ heartfelt gesture towards Shedeur Sanders, and that proud-dad energy was impossible to miss.

“Coach Prime having a proud dad moment on his visit to Cleveland 🥹,” as reported by Bleacher Report on Instagram.

Deion Sanders is taking in every moment of his son shining as the starting quarterback of the Browns. Ahead of the Week 14 game, Deion stopped by the Browns facility and lit up when he saw the massive Shedeur poster, a moment captured in a now-iconic line.

“THAT’S MY SON!😂,” he said as per Bleacher Report on Instagram. The visit came as Cleveland officially unveiled Shedeur’s new poster in the building, a milestone that symbolizes just how far the rookie has come.

For son and father alike, the rookie journey so far has been an emotional one. Early in the training camp, Shedeur made it clear he didn’t want Deion around until he’d earned his place.

‘Dad, I may get three, four reps at practice. I don’t want you seeing that,” Shedeur Sanders told Deion. He wasn’t looking for favors; he wanted respect the hard way. But when a concussion to the starter pushed him onto the field earlier than expected, the moment hit Deion harder than he expected.

“I’ve never seen him play without me coaching him. I was in straight dad mode. I wasn’t in coach mode, and I loved that I was able to see him gain the first victory,” Coach Prime said.

Those emotions welled up again during his first NFL start, with the quiet hug the father and son shared in the tunnel before kickoff. Shedeur has since settled into the NFL rhythm, improved his poise, accuracy, and command while preparing for another huge test. As the Browns continue to lean further into their rookie QB, the heartfelt reaction from Deion upon the team spotlighting his son speaks to the magnitude of the moment.

It’s also been about proving he belongs, not as the son of Coach Prime, but as a quarterback capable of leading an NFL franchise. The more that he continues to develop, the more the Browns have started to see glimpses of what made Shedeur Sanders such a standout in college.

Meanwhile, a blockbuster clash is on the horizon.

Browns vs. Titans: What’s at stake

Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders seeks his first home win at Huntington Bank Field.

“Excited for the opportunity we have in front of us down there at our stadium, in front of our fans,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Guys are excited. Know that we have to play our best. That’s obviously our focus, though. We’ve had a good work week so far. Guys are focused, really pleased with the work.”

As the Browns push for their fourth win of the season, there are clear opportunities and challenges presented by the matchup. Sanders will face the Tennessee defense that has been vulnerable through the air, yielding 7.7 yards per attempt, an average QB rating of 103.6 (also fourth-worst).

“Every rep he gets, every opportunity he gets, he’s going to get more and more comfortable,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said.

Last week, the Browns’ main issue was third-down execution. That needs to change, and the Titans are an ideal opponent to fix it against.

Tennessee ranks last in the NFL in third-down conversions at 29.3 percent. With QB Cam Ward, who has been sacked in every game and committed 12 turnovers, Cleveland’s diverse defensive front can bring pressure, force quick decisions, and create negative plays.

The Browns have allowed opponents to convert just 37.6 percent on third down this season and only 25.2 percent since Week 5. If they get back to that form early, the Titans could struggle to sustain drives.