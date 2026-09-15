“Absolute BS”: Broncos Legend Slams ESPN for Biased Mike Vrabel-Jonathon Cooper Coverage During MNF

The Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was unavailable during the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. But his recent history of legal problems led him to be the center of attention. No matter what the situation is, Broncos legend Justin Simmons took a stand for Cooper, calling out ESPN’s coverage as they held a biased outlook, keeping away from Mike Vrabel’s off-field issues.

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“That’s absolute bs btw,” Simmons said, coming with a series of posts on both X and Instagram to slam the ESPN analyst. “Shame on all of the production on Monday Night Football and the crew. You’re supposed to call the game. Coop isn’t playing the game and isn’t on the sidelines.”

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This post came after another tweet when Simmons questioned the bias of ESPN: “So we can talk about Jonathon Cooper on TV but not Vrabel? That’s insane,” he wrote.

Around the same time, Simmons shared on his Instagram story: “So we can talk about a players’ off-field issues but not a coach? Smh. Don’t be blind people.”

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The Broncos went home with a 31-10 loss vs. the Chiefs. Other than the loss, something was bothering the former Broncos player, Simmons. During the Monday Night Football broadcast, ESPN analyst Laura Rutledge brought up Cooper’s latest off-the-gridiron struggles on air, which kept the player sidelined during the season opener.

“Well, Joe [Buck], we’re seeing this Broncos defense struggle, and it is worth remembering that Jonathon Cooper is not with the Broncos right now as he’s on the commissioner’s exempt list after being arrested twice in a seven-day span in June on domestic violence charges,” Rutledge said. “Cooper pled not guilty to a felony assault strangulation charge and three misdemeanors after incidents involving his girlfriend. His trial starts November 10th, and as you see there, he’s responsible for a lot of the success that this defense has also had.”

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Cooper pleaded not guilty to multiple domestic violence charges Monday, August 31, in a Douglas County (Colorado) courtroom. The 28-year-old Broncos player was arrested twice in June within a week on domestic violence charges, one of which was a felony. He was placed on the NFL’s commissioner-exempt list and was barred from practicing or participating in games during his time on the list.

However, Simmons had no problem with Rutledge dragging Cooper’s name on air. But what did frustrate him was the fact that there is a coach who faced major off-field controversy in April 2026. That’s none other than New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

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Back in April, the New York Post published photos of him and former Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini together at a resort. As the attention intensified, Vrabel stepped away from the team to receive counseling. His future quickly became a subject of debate in sports media, with NFL observers and personnel wondering whether the scrutiny over his personal life could become a distraction on the field.

While Cooper remains sidelined from the game, Vrabel will be back coaching the Patriots for the second game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, after their Week 1 loss 13-10 against the Seahawks.

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Also, Simmons calls out the bias since Cooper has been an important weapon for the Broncos’ defense. Cooper has totaled six career multi-sack games, which is tied for the seventh most by any seventh-round draft choice since 1994. Cooper is the perfect package of flexibility and lateral agility. His long arms help him win leverage battles, while his lateral agility makes him effective in tight spaces.

The Broncos originally selected Cooper in the seventh round, and he is signed through 2028 on a four-year, $60 million contract. His future with the team remains uncertain. For now, Denver has continued to stand behind the veteran pass rusher as he deals with his ongoing legal situation. On the other hand, they have been relying on Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, and Dondrea Tillman in his absence.

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Cooper’s trial by jury has been set for November 10, 12, and 13, during Denver’s bye week.