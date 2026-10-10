Broncos OC Breaks Silence After Sean Payton Strips Him of Play-Calling Duties Ahead of Chargers Clash

The Denver Broncos will always be special for offensive coordinator Davis Webb. Wrapping up his career as a quarterback in 2022, he got his first break in coaching as the quarterbacks coach in Denver in 2023. Ever since then, he has climbed the ranks, serving as the offensive pass game coordinator last season. This season came with a new role as the offensive coordinator. But as they now head into week 5, head coach Sean Payton had to make a tough decision about Webb.

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After four games with Webb calling the plays, Payton announced Thursday that he would resume control of the team’s offense. Learning about this tough news, Webb broke his silence.

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“Not really sure if I had a sense or anything like that,” he shared. “We had a productive talk on Monday. I know I mentioned it yesterday; we talked about an hour. I know it wasn’t probably easy for him, but I’m really looking forward to seeing how we respond this week. I think any time that happens in any aspect of your life, job-wise, it is a little bit. But same breath, that’s the NFL; you get going. Been a backup QB, been up and down before, and that’s kind of how it goes.”

Talking about gut feeling? Webb could already sense what was coming for him. After all, he spent seven years as a backup quarterback in the NFL before he got into coaching. It was at the Scouting Combine in February that Payton trusted Webb with the playcalling as the head coach said Webb was “extremely talented” and that he expected him to be “really good” at his job.

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Fast forward to October, the tough news came after the offensive unit’s sluggish play through the first four weeks of the season.

Payton sat down with Webb on Monday and told him he would resume play-calling responsibilities, including communicating directly with Bo Nix during games.

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“I’ll go quick. So, the coordinators go tomorrow. We’ll make a change offensively. I’ll call the plays,” the head coach confirmed during the presser before the Los Angeles Chargers clash.

Webb’s four-game trial came against a tough slate of opponents who collectively posted a 13-3 record. The Broncos picked up victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams, who were widely viewed as preseason NFC Super Bowl contenders. Their losses came away from home against Kansas City and San Francisco, two of the NFL’s three remaining undefeated teams, each sporting a 4-0 record.

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But Payton’s decision to wear the headsets and be in charge of the sheets points to an even deeper problem.

The Broncos have yet to find consistency on offense, ranking 27th in both scoring and total yards per game. They are 29th in rushing yards, 20th in passing yards, 23rd in QBR, and 22nd in Offensive EPA (-7.48). Denver has also struggled to sustain possessions, with 27.5% of its drives ending after just three downs and a punt. Only six teams have recorded more three-and-outs this season.

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Not to forget, Payton has not called plays since the Broncos’ 10-7 home loss to the New England Patriots in last season’s AFC Championship Game. However, his return to the role could come at a sweet time, with the Chargers sitting at 0-4 and conceding 26.5 points per game.

Amidst the changes, quarterback Bo Nix’s reaction came forward in Payton’s interview.

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Broncos Players React as Sean Payton Reclaims Play-Calling Duties

One of the Broncos’ players who will be directly impacted by the change is Nix. Payton revealed that the Broncos quarterback believes he disappointed his close friend and coach, following Webb’s removal from play-calling duties. However, there are other players, too, who feel the same way.

“Everyone’s a little disappointed because you feel like you let one of your teammates down,” Payton said when asked what Nix’s reaction to the news was. “That’s the human part of it. That’s our game a little bit in this league.”

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Sports anchor Romi Bean caught up with players after Thursday’s practice to discuss the change.

“I’ll always say it’s on us like it doesn’t really matter who’s calling plays. We have to go out and execute. There’s no coaches out on the field with us, so obviously Sean is one of the greats. He’s been that. We got to go out and execute, no matter what,” said tight end Evan Engram.

Nix is dealing with the highest pressure rate of his career this season, even though he has been sacked only five times, the second-fewest in the NFL. Payton steps in at a time when improving the ground game could ease that pressure, help him find his rhythm, and prevent frequent third-and-long situations.

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Time to see whether the coaching swap will turn out to be costly for the Broncos, who are looking forward to finishing the unfinished business after a 14-3 season.