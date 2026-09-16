“I Can’t Throw 15 Yards”: Saints Legend Drew Brees Opens Up About Failed Bid to Unretire for Broncos With Hall of Fame on the Line

Drew Brees, who is nearing 50 now, was in talks to perhaps sub in for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in the AFC Championship. It’s a wild theory, but it is true. However, Father Time catches up with the best in the business, even Drew Brees. A session with his son, Callen, reminded the legendary quarterback of the fact.

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“I started trying to rip the ball to him. And man, this shoulder and this right wrist are so wasted. I got no pop. So for people to say like, “Oh, I felt discomfort? Discomfort my butt, dude. I can’t throw 15 yards with any kind of pop,” said Brees, per ESPN’s Ed Werder.

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On September 14, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brees wanted to put his cleats on for the AFC Championship Game after Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fractured his ankle in their overtime playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills. He even spoke with his old New Orleans Saints coaches, who were with the Broncos at that time: offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and offensive assistant Pete Carmichael.

“There’s like 20 guys in that Broncos organization that I know and love would love nothing more than help them, you know, win a game to get to the get to Super Bowl and then go win that thing, man. I’d love to go up against that Mike MacDonald defense. So much respect for him. And so anyway, man, I was mentally ready. The rest of my body? Ready. But right arm and right wrist? They lost it a long time ago.”

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Even before Werder’s report, Brees addressed his physical state and what he went through at that time on the New Heights podcast.

“I would say I’ve had some conversations and I’ve had some moments,” Brees shared in the February episode. “I’ve had some moments, like my body feels great. My mind sharp as ever. Yeah. Shoulder, wrist, not having it.”

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Brees knew he had to be the best version physically while suiting up for the Broncos. After all, he will be filling in for Nix, who gave his 100% to Denver that season.

Nix’s night against Buffalo ended with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-46 passing, along with 29 rushing yards, as Denver secured a 33-30 overtime victory. He broke his ankle on a designed quarterback sweep to the left, with his foot caught underneath Cole Bishop’s tackle. Yet, he stayed for one last snap and delivered a pass to Marvin Mims to help finish the victory.

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Jarrett Stidham eventually stepped in for Nix in the AFC Championship Game.

However, what if Brees was still good enough to play a few games in his late forties? Fans would be in for a treat, and he would be reuniting with his former coaches, including Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. But for that, he would have to forsake his induction to the Hall of Fame this year. The five-year eligibility clock would have to be reset if he unretired.

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However, Hall of Fame CEO Jim Porter told him he had nothing to worry about.

“I said, “Hey, so how does this affect things if I want to come back and play for the Denver Broncos this week? Just joking around – kind of, and he says, ‘Actually, you could do it, and you’re still in the Hall of Fame. Like, it’s not like you got to wait another five years,'” Brees said, per Werder.

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“‘We’ve already told you you can do whatever you want.’ And so, when I say that I flipped the switch, like I went to a place where I was going to go train to play that week. But I said, I need to wake up tomorrow and see what this looks like and feels like. And so, literally, I woke up the next day with this mindset that I was going to go play that week.”

Unfortunately, Brees’ shoulder and wrist told him otherwise. For now, he can just look back at his glorious career whenever he sets eyes on that invaluable golden jacket.