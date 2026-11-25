Even a few months back, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton only had good things to say about J.K. Dobbins. There has been a lot of confidence around the running back that the Broncos re-signed Dobbins to a two-year deal this offseason. But with ten weeks down, things shifted for Dobbins in the Broncos camp, and the head coach had already held him accountable for his actions.

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So far this season, Dobbins has played 10 games, and he started seven. He still had a lot to offer after racking up 324 yards and three touchdowns. But for now, he will not be playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday.

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“There’s one team announcement. I’m not gonna comment afterwards,” confirmed Payton in the latest press conference. “Suspended JK Dobbins for this weekend’s game conduct, detrimental. That’s all I’m gonna say about it. Head coach’s decision. Gotta get a lot in here.”

It’s the same Dobbins who had left a strong mark in the Denver camp even before he took the field this season.

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“He’s one of those compound multipliers,” Payton said in an interview in June. “There’s so much that he brings.”

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Dobbins quickly became a valuable piece of Denver’s offense after joining the team last year. His season ended prematurely after a Lisfranc injury against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he had already accumulated 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 10 games while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Even though injuries have been a constant presence, interrupting Dobbins’ playing time, Payton was confident in the feat he pulled off when healthy.

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Walking into the 2026 season, Dobbins had built a reputation for making every carry count. His career average of 5.2 yards per attempt ranked third among qualifying NFL running backs (minimum 300 carries) during the period he has been active, putting him among the league’s most efficient ball carriers.

“You usually hear him before you see him in there,” Payton said in June. “He’s a tremendous teammate, and yes, I’m glad he’s with us.”

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Fast forward to November, Dobbins won’t be there against Pittsburgh.

Dobbins’ demotion to the bench appeared to hint at a growing friction between the running back and the Broncos’ coaching staff. Payton cited “conduct detrimental” as the reason for the decision, but the veteran’s frustrated body language suggested he was unhappy with the situation when he was benched after he received just one snap in a Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Conduct has been something that has caused trouble for Dobbins ever since he stepped into Denver. After the Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals 30-16 in Week 7, he abruptly exited the locker room without speaking to the media, fueling discussions surrounding his conduct.

Even before the season kicked off, Dobbins had dropped a statement that now comes off as arrogant.

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“I know a lot of people always say, ‘Oh, he’s good for the first 10 weeks.’ Like, I’ll be in the top three (in rushing) for the first 10 weeks, right? And they’ll be like, ‘Dude, he does this every time,'” Dobbins told the Denver Post. “Well, this year, forget a top three. I’ll keep saying it. People think I’m crazy — but I’m going to be No. 1. And I’m going to keep it there for the whole year, 17 games.”

His teammates’ reactions after Denver made the firm step also point to where things stand.

“Well, obviously I have nothing to do with it,” Bo Nix said. “And so we’ll just keep finding a way to figure out how to win games.”

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Who is Denver counting on in Dobbins’ absence?

J.K. Dobbins’ Struggles Open Door for Jonah Coleman to Take Over

Things fell in rookie Jonah Coleman’s favor as Dobbins now wades through a tough stretch.

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Coleman’s impact against Las Vegas came through sustained production rather than heroic moments. The rookie handled 24 carries for 111 yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. His longest gain was a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter, but he rarely needed a big breakthrough to keep Denver’s ground game productive.

“Rookies with 100 rush yards and 3 rush TDs in a game over the last 5 seasons: Jonah Coleman today,” PFF wrote on its official X account on November 22. “End of list.”

One can also note the tone in Nix’s reaction to Coleman in contrast to that of Dobbins’.

“Just another impressive performance by the young kid,” the quarterback said in his postgame comments on Sunday. “I’m just happy for him. He’s a really impressive younger rookie.”

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Coleman saved one of his most impressive plays for his final trip to the end zone. He pulled off a powerful seven-yard touchdown run. Despite a Raiders defender attempting to stop his progress, the rookie did not give up and dragged the defender into the end zone.

So, the question now remains whether Dobbins will be replaced permanently.