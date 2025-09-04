Sean Payton Comes to Bo Nix’s Rescue After Titans Standout Disrespected Broncos QB

“If you’re going to pick a quarterback early in the first round, it needs to be a guy who builds the building, like John Elway.” That was Sean Payton’s stance a year ago when Denver prepared to draft Bo Nix, a player he believed could shape the franchise’s future. With the Broncos heading into the 2025 season with Bo Nix as their focal point, it’s no surprise that Payton won’t let criticism of his star QB slide easily.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After Tennessee Titans’ defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons made controversial comments about Bo Nix’s first read, Payton didn’t beat around the bush when defending his quarterback. “I would disagree that he’s just a first read. I know for a fact that’s not the case,” Payton told reporters on Wednesday. ”Now, is he confident in his movement skills? Yes, and we’ll get a chance to see ’em on Sunday.” The response was a direct message not just to Simmons, but to the entire league that Bo Nix is a dual threat and a developing passer who deserves respect.

Back in 2024, Sean Payton acknowledged he’d get trolled for taking the Oregon quarterback at No. 12. A year later, Nix has paid off that risk with a phenomenal rookie season. Payton further added that he believes the former Oregon QB is “going to be a superstar” and will be “one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years.” Payton’s point was clear: calling Nix a “one-read quarterback” was oversimplifying, if not outright disrespecting, both his skill set and his potential.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The shielding from Payton only serves to highlight his leadership. As a rookie, Nix ran 430 yards while consistently getting better in the passing game. In the first three weeks, he accumulated 107 rushing yards. In the last month, he added 126, demonstrating improvement and flexibility. That blend of mobility and toughness makes him a unique challenge, especially for a Titans team that allowed opposing quarterbacks to rack up 435 yards on the ground in 2024 — the sixth-most in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Broncos’ Week 1 matchup against Tennessee brings added intrigue. The Titans, who finished last season with a 3-14 record, were by far the league’s worst team & were consistently being tormented by mobile quarterbacks. Drake Maye ran for 95 yards against them in Week 9, and Anthony Richardson ran for 70 in Week 16.

This begs the question: Were Jeffrey Simmons’ comments a deliberate attempt to mess with Bo Nix’s head?

AD

Titans’ Jeffery Simmons disrespects Broncos QB Bo Nix

With the Titans coming up against the Denver Broncos, Jeffery Simmons was asked about his team’s preparation for dealing with Bo Nix. The All-Pro defensive lineman brushed him off as a limited passer, saying, “If his first read not there, he taking off running. So that’s the reason why he don’t take many sacks,” Simmons explained. “We take that first read off, which I know our DBs, our linebackers are going to do a hell of a job on the back end.” In modern times, calling a QB ‘one-read’ is anything but a compliment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The remark wasn’t a slip. Simmons doubled down, proving his comment was intentional. “We know Bo Nix going—his first read not there, he going to take off running the football,” Simmons repeated. “It’s going to be on us up front to make sure we keep him… in the pocket.” The unstated message was evident: Tennessee is going to cut off Nix’s options for escape and force him to win with his arm.

For Nix, the words become bulletin-board material. And for Payton, they provided the ideal opportunity to remind his team and the league that Denver’s young quarterback is a whole lot more than a first read and a quick scramble.