“Deserves It More Than I Ever Did”: Rams Legend Kurt Warner Makes Emotional Plea to All 32 NFL Teams for His QB Son’s Career

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner had a slow start in the NFL after he went undrafted in the 1994 NFL draft. But gradually he found success in the league, with his St. Louis Rams chapter marking the turning point of his career. Years after hanging up his boots, he still keeps track of the league because of his son. Like his father, E.J. Warner, too, went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. This led the Rams legend to pitch for his son to NFL teams.

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“When I was bouncing around, surviving & playing in every league under the sun… all I ever wanted was a CHANCE… a chance to prove IF I belonged!! Now, I just want someone to give that chance to @elijah13warner so he can prove IF he belongs! After starting 35+ games & throwing for nearly 11k yrds… he deserves at least that chance (definitely deserves it more than I ever did!!” Kurt wrote on X.

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Kurt’s journey to the NFL was anything but conventional. Before making it to the league, he spent several seasons playing in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe, far from the spotlight of the NFL. His opportunity finally came in 1998 when he signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Rams.

However, his first season offered little playing time, as he only appeared briefly in the final game after injuries depleted the team’s quarterback room.

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Everything changed the following year. The Rams had brought in Trent Green as their major free-agent acquisition, but a season-ending knee injury during the preseason left the team searching for a starting quarterback. Kurt was suddenly handed the responsibility. As he grabbed the reins, it marked the beginning of one of the NFL’s most remarkable underdog stories.

There was no turning back after that. Kurt’s Cinderella story reached its peak in the Super Bowl, where he threw for 414 yards, setting a new game record, and added two touchdown passes. He guided the Rams to their first championship while claiming the Super Bowl MVP award. That’s why Kurt claimed that had he not been given a chance, the NFL would not have witnessed his magic.

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This is a strong case for his son, who is undrafted after coming out of Fresno State. In August last year, EJ became the starting quarterback after transferring from Rice. The younger Warner wrapped up his four-year-long college stint, racking up 10,844 yards and 71 touchdowns. In Fresno State, he had his career-high completion percentage of 69.3.

After going undrafted, he was one of 33 rookies who got a tryout at Denver’s rookie minicamp in May. Initially, the Warner family could see a silver lining after Broncos head coach Sean Payton had only good words to share about EJ.

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“This Warner reminds me a lot of [former NFL QB] Chase Daniel. If you see his height, weight, size, speed, they’re very similar,” Payton said of Warner. “He’s done a nice job. He’s done a very nice job and especially considering he’s coming off a weekend with different terminology, and he’s kind of yawned at it. It’s been real quick for him.”

Chase Daniel followed a similar path, going undrafted out of Missouri in 2009 before finding a home in New Orleans. Payton gave him an opportunity with the Saints, and he made the most of it by earning a roster spot. He spent the next four years as Drew Brees’ backup, eventually carving out a long career as a backup across the NFL.

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But things did not really take off for EJ after that. Even after he drew praise, the younger Warner was offered no contract.

If not the NFL, EJ has already found interest from the St. Louis Battlehawks

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“We do love some Warner football in St. Louis. Would you want to see E.J. Warner land with the Battlehawks in the 2027 UFL Draft?” the team posted on X in October.

It’s now time to see how EJ carries his father’s legacy.