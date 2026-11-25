November 24 marked a fateful day for the Detroit Lions camp. Martha Firestone Ford, the team’s owner and chair emeritus, has passed away at age 101, the team announced.

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“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Martha Firestone Ford. Mrs. Ford inspired us all as a pillar of the Detroit community and the passionate matriarch of the Detroit Lions football team,” the Lions wrote in a statement on X.

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“She will always be remembered for her fierce loyalty to her family, her community and the city of Detroit. Her presence on our sideline, in our building, and in our community will be greatly missed. We wish the entire Ford and Firestone families peace in this time of mourning.”

Mrs. Ford’s association with the Detroit Lions spanned more than six decades, dating back to the team’s acquisition in 1963. Alongside her husband, William Clay Ford (grandson of Henry Ford), she remained a part of the franchise.

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Following his death in 2014, she took sole control of the team, continuing to oversee its direction before transitioning to an emeritus role in 2020, a position she held until her passing. Her taking over the Lions after her husband’s death was a shock move, as many expected their son, Bill Ford Jr., to replace William. Martha Ford had handed over the reins to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, in 2020. From 2014 to 2020, the Lions were able to make the postseason twice under Martha Ford’s leadership.

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