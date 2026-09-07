“It Shouldn’t Be Allowed”: Lions QB Jared Goff Reveals His Secret to Throwing Better in Cold Weather

There’s no place like home, especially if your home has a roof and a thermostat. For a decade, Jared Goff thrived indoors. But taking his 9-inch hands into sub-zero outdoor stadiums was a completely different story, and it consistently derailed his numbers. But who wants to spend a career labeled a “Dome QB”? Rather than letting the elements sink his legacy, the Detroit Lions passer quietly rolled out a simple, game-changing tactic that flipped his biggest cold-weather curse into an unfair advantage.

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“I’ve had these gloves. I’ve had them on for like a minute today. I took them off when I’m in the cold or wet, and I put those on. It feels like there’s really nothing different,” shared Goff on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “I really feel like no difference. A little thing I probably found it in college, and maybe a little bit used it early in my career in the NFL.

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“But now I just don’t even think twice if it’s below a certain temperature or it’s raining or snowing and if they’re on. It feels like the ball. It feels like it shouldn’t be allowed, how good it feels. Like it’s just leather on leather and it feels great.”

Goff originally stumbled onto these grip gloves back in college with the California Golden Bears, though he only pulled them out occasionally during his early NFL years in Los Angeles. Spending most of his career protected inside SoFi Stadium and Ford Field, Goff naturally grew accustomed to luxury indoor conditions. When playing inside a climate-controlled dome, he turns into a pure pocket surgeon, leading the entire NFL with a stellar 115.8 clean-pocket IQR in 2023.

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While Detroit remained strong on the road that season by going 6-3 away compared to 6-2 at home, the venue is far less concerning for Goff than the actual temperature. An analysis of 43 games from 2020 through 2025 reveals a cliff in his production as soon as the weather turns cold. In 33 games played at 45°F or warmer, Goff completes 67.5% of his passes for 253.2 yards per game with a 1.45 touchdown rate. Drop that 45-degree threshold below, however, and his completion rate slides to 62.9 percent while his scoring output noticeably slows down.

Last year, that exact vulnerability was exposed in Week 11 against the Eagles, where right at the cutoff point, Goff limped through a brutal 14-for-37 passing performance for a meager 60.1 passer rating. A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton has receipts. Through November 2025, Goff played 12 games in weather below 50 degrees since coming to the Lions and had thrown a combined 2,778 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His completion percentage? A very decent 64%.

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Of all the freezing outdoor venues in the NFL, Soldier Field has been Jared Goff’s ultimate house of horrors. The nightmare began back in 2018 during his time with the Rams, when a 29-degree kickoff in Chicago completely paralyzed his game. Goff completed just 20 out of 44 passes while throwing four interceptions in a brutal loss, setting off early alarms about his ability to execute in cold weather. That performance was no fluke either, as Los Angeles dropped three of its next five sub-40-degree games without ever cracking 30 points.

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Years later, in 2023, the narrative followed him to Detroit. While Goff outdueled the Bears inside the climate-controlled comfort of Ford Field that November, his December rematch at a 36-degree Soldier Field turned into another disaster. Struggling to grip the football in the biting cold, Goff managed a season-low 161 yards, threw two picks, lost a fumble, and got sacked four times. It was a convincing 28-13 defeat that proved his Chicago curse was still alive and well.

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That icy narrative finally flipped in late 2024, thanks directly to Goff’s double-glove strategy. When Detroit traveled to Green Bay in November, they were greeted by a brutal driving rainstorm and relentless wind. Rather than folding, a glove-wearing Goff picked the Packers apart, completing an absurd 18 of 22 passes for an efficient divisional win.

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“Just took care of the ball in a good way,” Goff told FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews after the game. “The gloves helped me. Guys got open and we protected pretty well.”

He doubled down on the tactic a month later in a frozen, sub-32°F showdown at Soldier Field. Facing the very venue that had plagued him for years, Goff turned in a masterclass, completing nearly 72% of his throws for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

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“I’ve had some of my best games wearing them,” he said on 97.1 The Ticket last year. “When it’s cold and windy and it’s a little dry out, it helps me a lot. I think it’s funny that in games that go well it doesn’t get asked about, but no, I understand.”

The Lions quarterback is not the first quarterback to wear gloves. We have seen the GOAT, Tom Brady, use them too. He shifted to the new gear as the New England Patriots faced off against the Minnesota Vikings in September 2014.

“It’s probably not a big deal — quarterbacks sometimes wear gloves on both hands to help with grip, and perhaps the weather had something to do with it — but any time a player who focuses on fine details as much as Brady changes routine it’s more than just a passing note,” wrote ESPN analyst Mike Reiss back in a report in 2017.

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Later in an interview, Brady shared how the gloves helped him to battle against the dry weather in Minnesota.

“It was pretty dry up there in Minnesota. It was nice and humid and sticky down there [in Miami]. So it helps your grip. Quarterbacks like sticky footballs, nice and grippy. You don’t really get that in the winter months here, so that’s why you see the glove a little more often.”

For Goff, this season, too, there will be some games when the weather might get chilly. They will be facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in late November, and there is a game against the Bears at Soldier Field on January 3, 2027.