Lions QB Jared Goff Announces Retirement Stance as Teddy Bridgewater Abruptly Ends NFL Career

As the Detroit Lions met the media after day ten of training camp yesterday, fans expected Jared Goff to drop updates on how the training went. Along with those updates, the conversation rolled to his retirement talks as Goff shared his thoughts on retirement after fellow teammate Teddy Bridgewater called it a day on Monday.

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“I’m right in the middle of it,” said Goff when asked by the reporters about the deadline for him to hang his cleats.

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On Sunday, August 9, Dan Campbell announced during a presser that their backup quarterback is stepping away from the team. Within 24 hours, Bridgewater dropped an Instagram post confirming his retirement is “official” this time.

“Man, Teddy, I’ll miss him, man,” Goff shared on how Bridgewater had a positive impact on him and his teammates. “He was great to me. He was great to the guys around the locker room.”

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The fact that the update came out of nowhere led reporters to question Goff about whether he has anything similar in mind.

“No, I haven’t,” the quarterback added. “I said this the other day: until I don’t feel like I can help a team win a championship. So, and yeah, I think that’s going to be a long time.”

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Meanwhile, this is not the first time Goff had to address when he is going to retire. Last October, when the season was in full swing, the Lions were in a good spot with Goff leading the team. Then, the quarterback had also caught the MVP buzz. During that time, he entered the 30s club and automatically attracted retirement speculation.

Back then, Goff appeared on the Hot Mics with Billy Bush podcast. The host wanted to know about the quarterback’s plan to follow in the footsteps of legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who kept finding success on the gridiron in their 40s. Then, too, Goff could not assure a proper timeline.

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“I think about it, but it’s hard to know how I’m going to feel in five years,” said the 31-year-old. “I’ve been pretty healthy up to this point, and so if that continues, yeah, sure, I could keep going for a long time. And then your family comes into it, and there’s different dynamics. But I hope to play for quite some time, but it’s hard to put a number on it right now, and I think in five years, eight years, I might have a better answer for you.”

While Goff might have set a target for himself to make the call in five or eight years, his current contract with the Lions is up until he is 34. So, the clock is already ticking for him. For now, he has a lot to achieve. The most important being bringing home the first Super Bowl in Lions’ history.