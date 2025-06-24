brand-logo
Did Shane Gillis Play in the NFL? Net Worth, Wife, Family & More About 2025 ESPYs Host

ByKeshav Pareek

Jun 24, 2025 | 9:42 AM EDT

The ESPYs are back to take over Hollywood’s biggest sports night, landing at the Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025. As always, it’s not just about who wins Best Athlete or Best Play—it’s the one night athletes trade cleats for cufflinks and give award show season a sweaty jolt of adrenaline. Think awards for everything from breakthrough performances to legendary achievements, all live on ABC and ESPN+. It’s also a cornerstone fundraiser for the V Foundation—ESPN’s long‑running cancer‑research partner.

Expect iconic trophies, celebrity presenters, heartfelt speeches, and of course, Shane Gillis on the big stage—not as a comedian riffing on everyday absurdities, but amping up moments like a locker-room hype man. ESPN loved that crossover energy, and the result? A host who’s lived both the punchline and the passion of sports.

On Tuesday, June 24, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that “Shane Gillis is hosting this year’s ESPYs, July 16th live on ABC | ESPN+.” Mark your calendars for July 16, literally. But before that, let’s take a look at Gillis’ life—from his comedic career, to his personal life, and of course, his brief role in college football.

 

A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

Will Shane Gillis' comedic flair redefine the ESPYs, or is it a risky move by ESPN?

